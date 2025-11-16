Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 12:33 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’

Rashmika Mandanna has praised the newly released trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. She shared the trailer and expressed her excitement, writing that she found it “exciting,” along with a string of heart emojis. The film is releasing on November 28.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared the poster and wrote, “You guys!! Go kill it!!! I wish the bestest to some of my favouritest people. So exciting this is”. Makers have recently released the trailer which has received immense love from all corners.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer:

After the strong reception to its teaser and soulful music, the makers of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, have unveiled the official trailer of one of the year’s most awaited films. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the trailer dives deeper into the raw, emotional and unpredictable world of Shankar and Mukti, a love story that pushes against reason, time and destiny. The new visuals offer a gripping look at the film’s core themes of love, loss and redemption, revealing darker, more layered shades of the narrative that the teaser and songs only hinted at previously. Aanand L Rai’s distinctive storytelling style, paired with the emotional depth of Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav’s writing, sets the stage for a powerful cinematic journey.

The film marks Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after Raanjhanaa. The filmmaker recently shared, “After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of. Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space — what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought.”

For Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein isn’t just another love story; it’s a reflection of where he and his characters stand today: older, scarred, and still searching. At its core, Tere Ishk Mein explores the kind of love that refuses to stay neat or defined. It’s about people who love deeply and lose completely, and how that loss shapes who they become.

The Girlfriend Details

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been basking in the success of her recent release, The Girlfriend, recently thanked fans for their overwhelming response to the film. She shared a wholesome note on social media, expressing gratitude for the appreciation and excitement. Helmed by Rahul Ravindran, and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

