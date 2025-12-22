Rashmika Mandanna Gives Shoutout To Vijay Deverakonda For Rowdy Janardhana: ‘What An Actor!’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 23:30 IST

Rashmika Mandanna praises Vijay Deverakonda’s intense new film Rowdy Janardhana, calling him “crazy boy”.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to marry in Udaipur after secret engagement.

Vijay Deverakonda sparked fresh excitement among fans as he officially announced his next film, Rowdy Janardhana. While the intense first promo quickly grabbed attention, it was Rashmika Mandanna’s affectionate reaction that truly set social media abuzz. The actress, who is rumoured to be engaged to Vijay, gave him a loud and loving shoutout, reigniting both film and relationship chatter.

Soon after the announcement, Rashmika quoted the Rowdy Janardhana post and wrote, “Let’s go! Lets go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda”. The short but high-energy message delighted fans of the Geetha Govindam co-stars, many of whom have long rooted for their on-screen chemistry to translate into real life.

She followed it up with another enthusiastic note on Instagram, writing, “You Rowdy fellow. Such mental stuff this is! What visuals! What music! What vibe! What an actor! You boys are crazy and I love it.” The post instantly went viral, with fans calling it one of Rashmika’s most heartfelt and supportive reactions to Vijay’s work so far.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Gritty New Avatar

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda appears to be entering a confident new phase. After the setback of his Hindi debut Liger, the actor shifted focus back to Telugu cinema. His previous release, Kingdom, turned out to be a major box office success, helping him regain momentum and audience goodwill.

Before bidding goodbye to 2025, Vijay officially announced Rowdy Janardhana, which features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sharing the first promo on Instagram, the actor revealed the film’s release timeline with the caption, “The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026.” The promo is packed with gritty action and violent imagery, hinting at a dark, raw narrative.

In the first glimpse, Vijay appears in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar, sporting curly hair and a thick moustache. Bloodied and drenched in sweat, he is shown slashing goons with a sharp weapon, instantly raising expectations. Fans were quick to praise his fierce transformation and intense screen presence.

Rashmika And Vijay’s Relationship Buzz

Away from films, Vijay and Rashmika’s personal lives continue to attract just as much attention. Reports suggest that Vijay Deverakonda’s team has confirmed his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna after nearly seven years of dating. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026, though no official announcement has been made by either family yet.

Amid ongoing speculation, Rashmika recently addressed the marriage rumours in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Choosing to keep things private, she said, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall.”

First Published: December 22, 2025, 23:30 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Rashmika Mandanna Gives Shoutout To Vijay Deverakonda For Rowdy Janardhana: ‘What An Actor!’