Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In New Look From Cocktail 2 Sets, BTS Photo Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 17:27 IST

The spiritual sequel is written by Luv Ranjan. The makers are reportedly eyeing a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In New Look From Cocktail 2 Sets, BTS Photo Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna is setting the internet ablaze once again, and this time with a BTS photo from the sets of Cocktail 2. The actress, who recently joined the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2012 rom-com Cocktail, was seen in a striking new avatar that has fans both curious and excited. The BTS picture shows Rashmika in a chic, modern look.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Homi Adajania shared a stunning photo of Rashmika Mandanna. She is looking very beautiful yet stylish in a viral photo. The director often shares BTS photos of all three cast actors-Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika. Recently, they completed the Europe shooting schedule and the next schedule was supposed to happen in New Delhi. But it was cancelled.

Take a look here:

Shahid Kapoor’s Physical Preparation

Homi Adajania shared a BTS photo featuring Shahid Kapoor’s gym session. Taking to his Instagram stories, Homi Adajania shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor, who is seen undergoing a massive physical transformation. He can be seen working hard for the role. Recently, the team was also spotted at the airport as they returned from Delhi. Cocktail 2 has been grabbing headlines ever since its BTS photos went viral.

Delhi Shoot Delayed After Red Fort Blast

Cocktail 2 team will have to wait a little longer before bringing their film magic to Delhi. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna were all set to shoot the next schedule of Homi Adajania’s film in the capital, but plans have been hit by a double whammy with toxic air and a recent blast near the Red Fort. The team was supposed to kick off the Delhi schedule on November 12 and shoot across the city for about a week. But with pollution levels worsening and security concerns rising, the makers decided to play it safe and push the schedule.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Shahid along with Kriti and Rashmika were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12.”

So, what exactly went wrong? “Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area… So, there are multiple reasons that have added to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well,” the insider added.

The Cocktail 2 crew had planned to shoot around South Delhi, Central Delhi, and the university belt. “The dates are not planned at the moment. The makers will circle back and look at the situation at the end of this month to make a decision,” said the source.

Cocktail 2 Plot Under Wraps

The spiritual sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan. While plot details remain under wraps, the makers are reportedly eyeing a theatrical release in the second half of 2026. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

The previous film focused on a modern love triangle starring Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). It explored the interlocking themes of romance and friendship.

First Published: November 16, 2025, 17:27 IST

