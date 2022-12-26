Rashmika Mandanna To Srinidhi Shetty, 5 Actress Who Ruled Over Cinema in November 2022

National crush Rashmika Mandanna was busy with back-to-back movies this year in several languages. She is considered one of the happening actresses in the South. The 26-year-old actress also made her Bollywood debut this year with the family comedy-drama film Goodbye. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Shivin Narang in pivotal roles.

Recently, the actress has topped the Ormax most popular Kannada actress list for November 2022.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil language drama film Varisu alongside Vijay. Apart from this she also has director Shantanu Bagchi’s upcoming Hindi language spy thriller film Mission Manju in her kitty. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role and is scheduled to release on January 20 on Netflix.

Ramya is the most popular Kannada actress after Rashmika. Ramya, who stayed away from acting for a long time, was ranked 2nd among popular actresses in November. The actress made her acting debut in 2003 with the Kannada language movie Abhi. She also bagged two Filmfare Awards South, a Udaya Award, and a Karnataka State Film Award.

Rachita Ram, who is busy with back-to-back movies, is in the 3rd position. She was recently seen in the Kannada language drama film Monsoon Raaga directed by S. Ravindranath. The movie is produced by A R Vikhyath under Vikhyath Chitra Productions and received positive reviews from critics. Next, she also has Veeram. A romantic action entertainer movie directed by Kumar. The movie was produced by Shashidhar K.M and stars Prajwal Devraj and others in the lead roles.

Actress Radhika Pandit took a break from films but her popularity did not decrease. This actress is ranked 4th on the list of popular actresses. She was last seen in 2019 in the romantic comedy film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. The movie was written and directed by V. Priya and bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh.

The 5th place was bagged by KGF star Srinidhi Shetty. This 30-year-old actress is also a model and is also the winner of The Supranational 2016, pageant. She is the second Indian representative to have won this title.

