Rashmika Mandanna Turns ‘Girlfriend’ But Not of Vijay Deverakonda; Here’s What Is Going On

Rashmika Mandanna has introduced herself as a ‘girlfriend’ amid rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda. Hold your horses, she is not talking about her relationship status but her new film. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video in which she revealed she will be seen playing the role of a ‘girlfriend’ in a new film titled The Girlfriend. The post revealed that the film will be directed by Rahul Ravindran and is produced by Allu Arvind’s Geetha Arts, marking their 51st film.

The video kicks off with the details about the project while a man is heard speaking lovingly about his girlfriend. “I love her so much. She doesn’t need friends, family or anyone else. I am all she needs. I just want her to be with me 24/7. To have a girl I can call MINE is a different feeling,” a man is heard saying in video while we are introduced to Rashmika underwater. The romantic video soon turns eery, leaving viewers in shock that there is more than just love in this movie.

Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote, “The world is full of great love stories❤️But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before ❤️‍And ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such. ❤️‍.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing for the release of her upcoming Hindi film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of the Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy fame, the film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika plays the role of his wife. The first song was released recently, titled Hua Main, and it gave a glimpse of her chemistry with Ranbir. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, and is set to release on December 1.