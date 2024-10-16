Raveena Tandon Flaunts Giant Clutch Gifted By Daughter Rasha, Tells Paps ‘This Is Fake…’ | Watch

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani are the ultimate mother-daughter duo, constantly melting hearts with their adorable moments together. Raveena, known for her versatility as an actress, has proven to be an equally amazing mother, often sharing her affection for Rasha on social media. Recently, Raveena was spotted at a city event, and while the spotlight was on the actress, it was her stunning brown handbag that caught the attention of the paparazzi.

Dressed in a chic beige outfit, Raveena showcased a remarkable brown leather handbag that turned heads. When asked about her eye-catching accessory, the actress revealed the sentimental value behind it. “This look is special for me as my daughter gifted me this bag from her first modelling assignment,” she shared with a warm smile. Raveena said that the handbag was made of “fake leather”, highlighting her commitment to sustainable fashion. She mentioned how she had admired the collection and was pleasantly surprised when Rasha gifted her the handbag as a token of appreciation for her support.

Raveena has always been Rasha’s biggest cheerleader, especially after Rasha landed her first advertisement earlier this year, which was prominently featured across billboards in Mumbai. Raveena took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s achievement, showcasing Rasha’s ads and expressing her pride as a mother.

Excitingly, Rasha is poised to make her film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming project, an action-adventure film alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgn. Raveena’s support and encouragement are palpable as Rasha prepares for her role, participating in training sessions to get ready for her big break. Rasha is not just about glamour; she’s also a black belt in Taekwondo and has a passion for wildlife photography and singing.

Meanwhile, Raveena is gearing up for her reunion with Akshay Kumar in the much-anticipated film “Welcome To The Jungle.” Their previous collaborations, such as “Mohra” and “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi,” have left an indelible mark in Bollywood, with their iconic songs still loved by fans.