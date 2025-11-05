Raveena Tandon Rejected SRK’s Darr As She Felt Uncomfortable, Says ‘Swimming Costume Main…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 21:17 IST

Raveena was offered the role of Kiran, but she had to turn down the offer as she felt uncomfortable with certain scenes. The role eventually went to Juhi Chawla.

Raveena was also offered Prem Qaidi before Karisma Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon has revealed that she was the first choice to play the female lead in the acclaimed thriller Darr (1993), opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid interview, Tandon said she was offered the role of Kiran, but she had to turn down the offer as she felt uncomfortable with certain scenes. The role eventually went to Juhi Chawla, and her chemistry with SRK impressed fans.

Raveena shared in a chat with ANI, “Darr had come to me first. So, you were talking about that vulgarity and whether you didn’t do. So, no though it was not vulgar, but there was sometimes some scenes that I was not comfortable with.”

She explained, “Darr mein kuchh aise pehle scenes the where, you know, woh tha kuchh. Couple of scenes the. Swimming costume main kabhi pehen ke nahi jaati thi. I would say ‘no, I will not wear a swimming costume’. Yeah, kuchh aise the, matlab scenes that I was a little uncomfortable.”

Raveena revealed that she was also offered the 1991 film Prem Qaidi. Raveena shared, “Like Prem Qaidi, in fact, the first film which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched, was actually offered to me first. But even that, there was this one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper or something, and a strap is showing. I was uncomfortable with that. So I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things.”

“I was very uncomfortable with proximity, with people whom I could not, I would not… I’d be very very like this (leaned back). I was a little uppity at that time, I think and not snooty, I was never snooty. I was always like how I am right now only. So that’s why they treated me like a boy,” the actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the second season of Karmma Calling.

Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published: November 05, 2025, 21:17 IST

News movies bollywood Raveena Tandon Rejected SRK’s Darr As She Felt Uncomfortable, Says ‘Swimming Costume Main…’