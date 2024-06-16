Raveena Tandon Sues Man For Rs 100 Cr Over Defamatory Video; Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 kg For His Next

Raveena Tandon has issued a defamation notice to Mohsin Shaikh, who tweeted a video showing her being heckled by a mob during a recent road rage incident. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting Raveena’s legal team to take action against him for spreading defamatory content. She has demanded Rs 100 crore in damages in the notice. Shaikh’s video falsely alleged that the actor was drunk during the incident.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with actress Deepika Padukone, has begun preparing for his upcoming project and is set to undergo a physical transformation. According to writer Shobhaa De’s Instagram post, Ranveer will be gaining weight for his next on-screen role. While awaiting an official announcement about his next project, fans received this update from Shobhaa De.

Singer-rapper Honey Singh has confirmed Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Recently, Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared that even though he is currently in London, he will return to India soon and will be attending the wedding celebrations. Sonakshi and Honey Singh worked together on music videos like Desi Kalakaar (2014) and Kalaastar (2023).

Karisma Kapoor will likely judge season four of India’s Best Dancer. News18 Showsha has learnt that the Raja Hindustani actress is in talks with the show’s makers. Even though she has not signed the contract as of now, she is happy about the offer and is excited to accept it.

In anticipation of its release on June 27, 2024, the highly awaited PAN-Indian film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring the stellar duo of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is generating significant excitement. The recent launch of the theatrical trailer met the sky-high expectations surrounding the movie and created quite a buzz. The team has now commenced the musical promotion phase.

