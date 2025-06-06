Ravi Mohan Visits Temple With Kenishaa Francis Amid Aarti Ravi Controversy | Photo

Last Updated: June 06, 2025, 12:43 IST

South star Jayam Ravi was seen with rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis at a Chennai temple. He launched Ravi Mohan Studios and is in a legal dispute with wife, Aarti Ravi.

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis visited a temple in Chennai. (Photo: X)

South star Ravi Mohan, fondly called Jayam Ravi, was clicked with his rumoured girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, at Lord Murugan’s temple in Chennai on Thursday, June 5. With garlands over their shoulders, the duo were seen posing with the temple priests. Their picture comes amid controversies surrounding his wife, Aarti Ravi.

Ravi Mohan was visibly calm in his new viral photo with Kenishaa. They visited the temple together after the actor launched the logo of his newly-launched studios, Ravi Mohan Studios. While the Ponniyin Selvan actor was dressed in a loose green shirt and pants for his spiritual visit, his rumoured ladylove wore a floral kurta-pyjama set. Their photos have been widely circulating online. Take a look:

The same day, Ravi Mohan launched the logo of his new studio titled under his own name – Ravi Mohan Studios. “On this auspicious day, I’m thrilled to reveal the logo of #RaviMohanStudios!!! Exciting updates coming your way soon…Stay Tuned @Ravimohanstudios,” he wrote, while posting the logo of a golden lion on a blue backdrop. Fans congratulated him, expressing hope that his studio will launch new talent.

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan has reportedly taken legal action against his wife, Aarti Ravi, and his mother-in-law, Sujatha Vijaykumar, for their defamatory social media posts, which he claims have resulted in considerable damage.

In May, the actor took to social media and penned a long, open letter, justifying his stance after wife Aarti accused him of withdrawing from the “responsibilities he once promised to honour”. She had also mentioned in her note that he and their sons are facing a home eviction notice due to Ravi’s actions.

Ravi wrote about every accusation that was hurled at him, which also included a prominent mention of Kenishaa. He mentioned that she was “initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me.” He continued, “She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot, in a night suit – when I was stripped of my wallet, my vehicles, documents, my belongings and even my basic dignity. Acknowledging the sensitivities of the situation – Keneeshaa didn’t hesitate. She didn’t flinch. She simply showed up. She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this – She carries light.”

Further lauding her and summing up her contribution in his life, Ravi explained, “She saw all the battles I was fighting – legal, emotional, financial, and chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength. She reminded me that I carried light and deserved to be happy. And I will only pay this forward to every single person out there fighting silent battles. I hope you find a ‘Light’ in your life too. For what she has done for me, my parents, and my team who kept me going is one for the books and a much respectable one. I will not ever allow even a whisper of disrespect toward her character or her profession.”

“The minute she heard my story in brief at the start, she assured me that she would help me only as a friend then and NOT AS A THERAPIST, as it’s against the law and I more than anyone understand that – having suffered with a family of social defenders and extorters,” the actor further penned.

Ravi then defended her from the social media chatter and those accusing Kenishaa of breaking his home. “People in her line of work often live in silence, bound by NDAs, blamed unfairly. But I know the truth. And those who know me, know my gratitude. And I will say this, if you respect my heart, then you will do the same for Keneeshaa – personally and professionally. I am wise enough to understand who here has taken me for granted and the people who aren’t capable of doing so. No one can be a HOME-WRECKER or destroy my life. Once bitten twice shy is said, but I was bitten a million times and so I Know What I Am Doing. I am a well-informed individual and truly hope that all of you will give me unwavering understanding whilst I live for my true calling – ‘Cinema’,” he prominently mentioned.

What happens in Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s defamation case will be unveiled in the days to come.

