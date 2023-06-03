শনিবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৩ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Sairat Actress

জুন ৩, ২০২৩ ৫:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rinku rajguru birthday


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 00:01 IST

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RINKU RAJGURU: Actress Rinku Rajguru, turns 21 today. The Maharashtrian native, best known for her debut in the Marathi film Sairat (2006), has since worked on 10 more films, with two in the pipeline. Rajguru was only 15, when she stole hearts as Archi Patil in Sairat and won a National Film Award for her performance. She has kept herself busy in the world of cinema and even starred in a web series. As the actress celebrates her birthday on June 3, here’s a look at five of her recent and upcoming projects.

  1. Hundred (2020)
    In this web series, Rajguru stars as a terminally ill woman who learns that she has only 100 days left to live. She decided to join forces with tough-as-nails ACP Soumya Shukla (Lara Dutta) to take on corruption. While the premise sounds grim, it’s actually an action comedy in tone. Watch the trailer below.
  2. Ankahi Kahaniya (2021)
    Rajguru appears in the segment directed by Abhishek Chaubey, based on Jayanth Kaikini’s Kannada short story ‘Madhyantara.’ It is a rose-tinted trip back to the glory days of single-screen cinemas. Rajguru stars as Manjari, a moviegoer who falls for Nandu (Delzad Hiwale) who works at a cinema hall. Watch the trailer below.
  3. Jhund (2022)
    The Nagraj Popatrao Manjule directed film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a social worker from Nagpur who uplifted aimless slum children through football. Barse is changed to Vijay Borade in the film, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Rinku Rajguru plays one of the underprivileged kids Borade coaches to play football.
  4. Aathva Rang Premacha (2022)
    In this Marathi-language film directed by Khushboo Sinhha, Rajguru plays Krutika, a career woman who falls victim to a life altering acid attack. The film deals with the sensitive issue of acid attacks and interweaves issues of societal morality and ethics. Makarand Deshpande stars as a police officer who is also the victim’s father.
  5. Khillar (2024)
    Khillar, directed by Makarand Mane, deals with the contentious issue of bullock cart racing which is a tradition in Maharashtra that the Supreme Court of India recognised as legal. Rinku Rajguru appears as the lead opposite Lalit Prabhakar.



