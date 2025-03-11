Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১১ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৬শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১১, ২০২৫ ৮:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Rekha stuns in a white pantsuit with gold sneakers at Pintu Ki Pappi trailer launch. Fans call her a “fashion icon.”

Rekha gives boss woman vibes in white pantsuit.

Rekha gives boss woman vibes in white pantsuit.

Legendary actress Rekha once again proved why she’s the undisputed queen of style as she attended the trailer launch of Pintu Ki Pappi in an all-white pantsuit. Exuding boss-lady energy, the veteran star made a rare public appearance and instantly became the center of attention on the red carpet.

Ditching her signature sarees for a power suit, Rekha looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white blazer layered over a matching satin blouse and wide-legged pants. She completed her look with oversized black sunglasses, statement gold earrings, and a white cap that added a touch of vintage glamour. But what truly stole the show were her metallic gold platform sneakers, an unexpected yet striking choice that elevated her entire ensemble.

As soon as photos and videos of her red-carpet appearance surfaced online, social media went into a frenzy. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her impeccable style and timeless charm. One user commented, “Just looking like a wow!” while another wrote, “I can’t believe she is 70.” A third admirer called her a “fashion icon,” praising her ability to slay any look effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Rekha was also recently spotted at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, where she embraced her classic aesthetic in a regal golden Kanjeevaram saree. The veteran actress melted hearts when she received a handmade doll from a fan, responding with a sweet “Love you too” and a warm smile. Her kind gesture only reinforced why she remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

With her latest appearance, Rekha once again proved that she is a timeless fashion icon who continues to captivate audiences with her elegance, charm and fearless style choices.

News movies Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch
Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শীত কমতেই বাড়ছে সর্দি-কাশি-জ্বরে ভুগছেন? রোগ প্রতিরোধ ক্ষমতা বাড়াবে অব্যর্থ এই ৫ উপায়!
শীত কমতেই বাড়ছে সর্দি-কাশি-জ্বরে ভুগছেন? রোগ প্রতিরোধ ক্ষমতা বাড়াবে অব্যর্থ এই ৫ উপায়!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১১ মার্চ থেকে কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১১ মার্চ থেকে কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শুরু হয়নি মুক্তিযুদ্ধ স্মৃতি কমপ্লেক্স নির্মাণ অবহেলিত কপিলমুনি গৌরবগাঁথা মুক্তিযুদ্ধের ইতিহাস

শুরু হয়নি মুক্তিযুদ্ধ স্মৃতি কমপ্লেক্স নির্মাণ অবহেলিত কপিলমুনি গৌরবগাঁথা মুক্তিযুদ্ধের ইতিহাস

 জেনে নিন কবে, কী ভাবে প্রি-রেজিস্ট্রেশন করা যাবে ?– News18 Bangla

জেনে নিন কবে, কী ভাবে প্রি-রেজিস্ট্রেশন করা যাবে ?– News18 Bangla

 Medical Tests for Women | সুস্থ থাকতে তিরিশের কোঠায় মহিলারা নিয়মিত কোন পরীক্ষা করাবেন? জানুন

Medical Tests for Women | সুস্থ থাকতে তিরিশের কোঠায় মহিলারা নিয়মিত কোন পরীক্ষা করাবেন? জানুন

 Alia Bhatt Felt ‘Weird Acting In English’ For Heart Of Stone, Reveals ‘I’m So Used To…’

Alia Bhatt Felt ‘Weird Acting In English’ For Heart Of Stone, Reveals ‘I’m So Used To…’

 Karnataka May See Kinetic Activity with Amit Shah’s Visit amid Buzz of Leadership Change, BJP Poll Planning

Karnataka May See Kinetic Activity with Amit Shah’s Visit amid Buzz of Leadership Change, BJP Poll Planning

 মুক্তি পাচ্ছেন বেগম খালেদা জিয়া

মুক্তি পাচ্ছেন বেগম খালেদা জিয়া

 সাতক্ষীরা সদর থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে পিস্তলসহ নারী গ্রেপ্তার

সাতক্ষীরা সদর থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে পিস্তলসহ নারী গ্রেপ্তার

 এইগুলি অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ, যা জীবনকে নতুন করে গড়ে তুলতে সাহায্য করে ৷ These are the most worried way which can make a people too weak. – News18 Bangla

এইগুলি অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ, যা জীবনকে নতুন করে গড়ে তুলতে সাহায্য করে ৷ These are the most worried way which can make a people too weak. – News18 Bangla

 টাঙ্গাইলে লৌহজং নদী দখল ও দূষণরোধে করণীয় আলোচনা সভা

টাঙ্গাইলে লৌহজং নদী দখল ও দূষণরোধে করণীয় আলোচনা সভা

 উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পগুলোর চলমান অগ্রগতি দেখার জন্য চাঁদপুরে যাচ্ছেন পরিকল্পনা প্রতিমন্ত্রী ড. শামসুল আলম

উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পগুলোর চলমান অগ্রগতি দেখার জন্য চাঁদপুরে যাচ্ছেন পরিকল্পনা প্রতিমন্ত্রী ড. শামসুল আলম
Advertise here