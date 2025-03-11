Rekha Breaks The Internet With Boss Lady Look In White Pantsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Fashion Icon’ | Watch

Last Updated: March 11, 2025, 00:25 IST

Rekha stuns in a white pantsuit with gold sneakers at Pintu Ki Pappi trailer launch. Fans call her a “fashion icon.”

Legendary actress Rekha once again proved why she’s the undisputed queen of style as she attended the trailer launch of Pintu Ki Pappi in an all-white pantsuit. Exuding boss-lady energy, the veteran star made a rare public appearance and instantly became the center of attention on the red carpet.

Ditching her signature sarees for a power suit, Rekha looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white blazer layered over a matching satin blouse and wide-legged pants. She completed her look with oversized black sunglasses, statement gold earrings, and a white cap that added a touch of vintage glamour. But what truly stole the show were her metallic gold platform sneakers, an unexpected yet striking choice that elevated her entire ensemble.

As soon as photos and videos of her red-carpet appearance surfaced online, social media went into a frenzy. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her impeccable style and timeless charm. One user commented, “Just looking like a wow!” while another wrote, “I can’t believe she is 70.” A third admirer called her a “fashion icon,” praising her ability to slay any look effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Rekha was also recently spotted at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, where she embraced her classic aesthetic in a regal golden Kanjeevaram saree. The veteran actress melted hearts when she received a handmade doll from a fan, responding with a sweet “Love you too” and a warm smile. Her kind gesture only reinforced why she remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

With her latest appearance, Rekha once again proved that she is a timeless fashion icon who continues to captivate audiences with her elegance, charm and fearless style choices.