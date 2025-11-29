Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening

Rekha was a vision to behold in a black saree at the screening of Manish Malhotra’s debut production Gustaakh Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor looked uber chic in a black velvet jacket and pants at the event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani stunned in a cleavage-baring little black dress at the film’s screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Dhupia looked smart in a black pantsuit with a sheer polka dot top underneath. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol looked lovely in a black silk saree with a lace blouse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor turned up in style in a black top and capri pants for the screening of Gustaakh Ishq. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar exuded boho chic vibes in a black and silver long dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Neetu Kapoor opted for a chic monochrome look for the event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala made a rare appearance in a black and white loose dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shabana Azmi was seen in her signature black kurta pajama look with a vibrant dupatta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar amped up the glam quotient in a grey and white casual chic look for best friend Manish Malhotra’s first film screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sayani Gupta was a picture of elegance in a mint green Banarsi silk saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Anjali Anand looked gorgeous in a black cape-style top and mini skirt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mouni Roy stunned in a semi-sheer white embroidered saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked breathtaking in a dainty white lace saree with a matching blouse at her film screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vijay Varma was his dapper self in a black long jacket and matching pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)