Rekha SURPRISES Everyone at Sam Bahadur Premiere By Bowing Down To Vicky Kaushal’s Poster; Watch

Veteran actress Rekha made her way to the special screening of Sam Bahadur. The actress picked out one of her gorgeous Kanjeevaram sarees for Vicky Kaushal’s big night. While Rekha added a spark to the star-studded night with her appearance, it was her gesture at the red carpet that surprised everyone. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rekha was seen posing for the cameras when she suddenly turned towards the poster of the film, folded her hands and bowed to it.

She seemingly paid her respect to India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, on whom the film is made. Rekha posed for the camera for a few more photos before she made her way to the screening. Check out the video below:

Apart from Rekha, the screening was attended by Vicky’s family members. This includes his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, his parents and his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. Vidya Balan and Karan Johar were also present at the screening.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will be released on December 1, 2023. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Recently, Vicky was speaking to The Indian Express when he expressed his opinion about the clash via a sports analogy. “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema,” he said.