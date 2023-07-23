Rekha’s Biographer Denies Live-In Relationship Reports; Oppenheimer Outperforms Barbie on Day 1

Rekha’s personal life has always been under the scanner. Her alleged love affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan is still talked about a lot. Amid all this, Rekha’s biography has now made some shocking allegations. According to reports, her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, says that the veteran actress is in a live-in relationship with her secretary Farzana. It alleges that nobody other than the secretary is allowed to enter Rekha’s bedroom. “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry,” an excerpt from Rekha’s biography reads as quoted by E-Times.

Two of the biggest Hollywood movies hit theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer and Barbie. While both movies are getting an overwhelming response from the audience, it has now been reported that Christopher Nolan’s movie has surpassed Margot Robbie’s Barbie at the Indian box office.

As per the tracker Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages. On the other hand, Barbie collected Rs 5 crore nett in India on its first day. Reportedly, Barbie had sold 16,000 tickets in its advance booking across three multiple chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day. However, Oppenheimer had sold close to 1.30 lakh tickets for its first day across the same cinema hall chains.

Mouni Roy left her fans shocked and worried on Saturday after she announced that she was hospitalised for nine days. The Brahmastra actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she is now back home. Mouni also specified that she is ‘recovery slowly’ but is ‘very well’. However, Mouni Roy did not reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with his upcoming web series Stardom. According to reports, Stardom’s team has recently shot an important scene at Yash Raj Films Studios where all the main cast came to the set. A behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set shows Aryan and his crew preparing for the shoot in front of a green screen.

On Saturday, Narendra Modi tweeted through his official Twitter handle, “Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.”

