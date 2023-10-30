Renjusha Menon’s Last Social Media Post About Depression Goes Viral After Her Death

Renjusha Menon, 35-years old Malayalam actress was found dead hanging inside her flat at Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. She was primarily known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies. Her demise came as a shock for everyone. Following her death, her last post has gone viral seemingly about depression.

On October 16, Renjusha Menon had shared on her personal Facebook handle, a quote about sleep puts all the pain and anguish on mute. The quote by Jillian Medoff read,”Sleep is my only comfort, then I’m not sad, not angry, I’m not alone, I’m nothing (sic).” She had also written the caption, “Goodnite dearss.”

Some of Renjusha Menon’s notable roles consist of Sthree’, ‘Nizhalattam’, ‘Magalude Amma’ and ‘Balamani’ to name a few. The actress had also done films like Athbhutha Dweepu, Lisammayude Veedu, Karyasthan, City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu. As per a report by Manorama, Renjusha was facing financial problems at the time of her death. Besides acting, Renjusha was also an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. She is survived by her husband, her father C G Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).