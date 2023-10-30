সোমবার , ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Renjusha Menon’s Last Social Media Post About Depression Goes Viral After Her Death

renjusha menon dead 2023 10 caf6c8ebf24e7b9327bd67162424a9c8


Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: October 30, 2023, 19:58 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Renjusha Menon Found dead in her flat on Monday morning.

Renjusha Menon had shared a quote on her Facebook handle which seemingly hinted at depression.

Renjusha Menon, 35-years old Malayalam actress was found dead hanging inside her flat at Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. She was primarily known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies. Her demise came as a shock for everyone. Following her death, her last post has gone viral seemingly about depression.

On October 16, Renjusha Menon had shared on her personal Facebook handle, a quote about sleep puts all the pain and anguish on mute. The quote by Jillian Medoff read,”Sleep is my only comfort, then I’m not sad, not angry, I’m not alone, I’m nothing (sic).” She had also written the caption, “Goodnite dearss.”

renjusha 2023 10 7e72c992f42b7a8fb1091e3ff737ecf7

Some of Renjusha Menon’s notable roles consist of Sthree’, ‘Nizhalattam’, ‘Magalude Amma’ and ‘Balamani’ to name a few. The actress had also done films like Athbhutha Dweepu, Lisammayude Veedu, Karyasthan, City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu. As per a report by Manorama, Renjusha was facing financial problems at the time of her death. Besides acting, Renjusha was also an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. She is survived by her husband, her father C G Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



