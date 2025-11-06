Renowned Singer, Veteran Female Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away Aged 71 | Movies News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 23:31 IST

Sulakshana Pandit, acclaimed Indian film actor and singer, passed away at 71 after a long illness. Her cause of death is undisclosed but she faced ongoing health issues.

Sulakshana Pandit died at 71 in Mumbai.(Instagram)

Sulakshana Pandit, a renowned figure of the Indian film industry, passed away, aged 71. She was battling illness for a long time. She was an excellent actor as well as a well-known singer.

While her cause of death is not revealed yet, she was reportedly suffering from health-related problems.

Who Was Sulakshana Pandit?

Sulakshana Pandit, born on July 12, 1954, was a well-known actress and singer of the 70s and 80s. She was born in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. She began singing at the age of nine.

Sulakshana sang for a film for the first time in 1967 and sang many popular songs in her films. Her song ‘Saat Samandar Paar Se’ with Lata Mangeshkar in the 1967 film Taqdeer was a huge hit. She received a Filmfare Award for the song ‘Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara’, in 1976, from the film Sankalp.

During this time, she also began receiving offers to act in films. In 1975, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Uljhan.

Sulakshana Pandit worked in several notable films, including Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Waqt Ki Deewar. Over the years, she shared the screen with some of the leading actors of her era, such as Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Sulakshana Pandit And Sanjeev Kumar

She grabbed attention for her fondness for Sanjeev Kumar. The two worked together in the 1975 film Uljhan. It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. However, Sanjeev Kumar was in love with Hema Malini. He proposed to her, but she refused.

Subsequently, Sulakshana proposed to Kumar, but Kumar rejected her proposal. And hence, Sulakshana never married after that.

After Sanjeev’s death in 1985, she was completely devastated and withdrew from the film industry. Co-incidentally, Sanjeev Kumar breathed his last on November 6, 1985 and Sulakshana also breathed her last on the same date.

