‘Respect The Language’: Upendra Reacts To Telugu Film Posters Being Torn In Karnataka | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 08:12 IST

Upendra defends Kannada language on Telugu film posters in Karnataka amid row over Andhra King Taluka, referencing Pushpa and Hari Hara Veera Mallu controversies.

Nimma Upendra addressed the language-related challenges Telugu films encounter during their release in Karnataka.

Kannada actor Nimma Upendra has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Telugu film promotions in Karnataka, where posters without Kannada text have sparked protests and led to vandalism in some theatres. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming Telugu release Andhra King Taluka, shared his perspective during an interview with ABN.

Upendra Defends Use of Kannada in Local Promotions

Responding to questions about Telugu films facing objections over non-Kannada posters, Upendra said there was nothing unusual about the expectation.

“What is wrong with that? If a film is released in Karnataka, they want to watch it in the Kannada language. No, when you’re dubbing a film in all languages, do it in Kannada also. Pushpa collected more than ₹10 crore just for the Kannada version,” he said.

Industry data backs the franchise’s strong box-office pull in the state. As per Sacnilk, Pushpa: The Rise earned ₹19.69 crore in Karnataka without a Kannada release, while Pushpa 2: The Rule delivered ₹98.4 crore in Karnataka in 2024, including ₹7.77 crore from its Kannada version.

Posters vs Dubbing: Actor Clarifies His Stand

When the interviewer pointed out that the conflict was not about dubbing but about requiring Kannada text even on posters of films releasing in their original language, Upendra disagreed. He reiterated that the sentiment in the state is rooted in linguistic pride.

He said, “When releasing a film, you also have to respect the language. There is nothing wrong with that.”

July Incident Rekindled Debate on Language Identity

The issue gained renewed attention in July, during the release of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Bengaluru. A group of Kannada activists reportedly entered a theatre and objected to promotional materials displayed without Kannada text. In videos from the incident, one activist was heard saying, “In this city, Kannada must be included in posters.”

The clash quickly moved online, where Pawan Kalyan’s supporters demanded a ban on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, arguing that Telugu films had not typically faced such restrictions in the past.

Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, features Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse and Upendra in lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27.

First Published: November 23, 2025, 08:12 IST