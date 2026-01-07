Revisiting 7 Iconic Roles By The Actress

Ajnabee (2001): Bipasha Basu played the role of Sonia, a bold, negative character that won her the Filmfare Best Debut Award. (Image: IMDb)

Raaz (2002): The film proved to be a turning point in her career. She played the role of Sanjana. Her portrayal of a wife fighting supernatural forces to save her marriage redefined horror genre in Indian cinema. (Image: IMDb)

Jism (2003): Bipasha played a manipulative, ambitious seductress. Her performance remains as one of her most discussed roles. (Image: IMDb)

No Entry (2005): Bipasha played an escort who was hired to create havoc in Kishan’s marital life. The film was a massive blockbuster and showed her range in comedy. (Image: IMDb)

Omkara (2006): Though a supporting role, her performance in the song ‘Beedi Jalaile’ became a cultural phenomenon. (Image: IMDb)

Dhoom 2 (2006): She played a tough ACP, contributing to the high-octane energy of one of Bollywood’s biggest action franchises. (Image: IMDb)