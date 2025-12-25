Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Sneak Peek Into Christmas Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 19:00 IST

Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Samara.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni offered fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations as she shared pictures featuring her brother Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. The intimate sneak peek quickly caught attention on social media, giving fans a look at the family’s festive moments together.

Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter. “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed,” read the caption. Fans also reacted.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal’s Love And War First Glimpse To Release In THIS Month?

The much-awaited film Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has received a major update. According to recent reports, the makers are planning to unveil the first glimpse of the film in January 2026, offering audiences their first look. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Mid-day has quoted a source saying, “The idea always was that the team will put out an asset in January to tease the audience about the world they have in store. It could be an official poster or images from the set, which Bhansali has meticulously created. The audience has already seen the actors’ avatars through leaked pictures. But now, the director wants people to see his vision of Love and War.”

If a recent report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Love and War is ‘running behind’, due to which its release is likely to get delayed. Reportedly, Bhansali has asked the lead actors to block dates until summer 2026 to complete the project. “The film is running approximately. 40 days behind schedule, and the earliest it can now be released is in the month of June 2026. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will take a call on the film’s release soon and officially announce the delay in its release,” an insider told the entertainment portal. The insider also said that the film is also being delayed to avoid its box office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

Love And War Shoot In Italy Soon

On Friday, it was also reported that Bhansali has wrapped up the Mumbai shoot schedule and is likely to head to Italy soon. Reportedly, the final 20-day schedule of the film, with key scenes for the climax, will be shot during this schedule.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali recreated 1970s Italy right here in Mumbai for Love & War. Around ten days of filming were completed before Diwali, and the final 20-day schedule, featuring the film’s grand climax, is expected to take place by December 2025 in Italy. The team is eyeing an Eid 2026 release,” a source cited by Filmfare said.

Alia Bhatt ‘Excited’ For Love And War

While details about Love and War’s plot are not known as of now, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Last year, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt also talked about the film and her reunion with Ranbir when she said, “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like?” Talking about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal, Alia continued by saying, “Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”

