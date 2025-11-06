Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Raha Kapoor Melts Internet Hearts | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 09:24 IST

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha on her third birthday, revealing sweet nicknames and praising the couple’s parenting.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is Ranbir Kapoor’s older sister.

Raha Kapoor, daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned three on Wednesday, November 6. As fans and friends showered love on the little one, the first public birthday wish came from her aunt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who affectionately calls Raha her “Raru Paru.”

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!” The warm note immediately captured attention online as fans expressed love for the adorable bond between bua and niece.

Riddhima’s Adorable Nicknames for Raha

Riddhima has often spoken about her affection for Raha. In a recent interview with Zoom, she described Ranbir and Alia as “hands-on parents” who share responsibilities equally. She said, “Ranbir is a doting father, an amazing parent… Alia is a hands-on mom, he’s a hands-on dad. He just can’t get enough of her. Neither can we, actually.”

She also shared that she has multiple cute nicknames for her niece. “Sometimes I’ll call her popsicle, lollipop, then my little poopsoos, poopsies, strawberry, anything! She’s too, too adorable!” she laughed.

Riddhima further revealed that Raha has her own nickname for her as well. Speaking to RJ Anushka Arora, she explained that Raha adores her dog, Killian, and tries to pronounce his name while FaceTiming from Mumbai. “She goes ‘Killi boo’, ‘Killi-am’, and my heart just melts every time,” she shared.

Ranbir and Alia Keep Raha Protected

Since Raha’s birth in 2022, Ranbir and Alia have consciously kept her away from the public eye. They had requested the paparazzi not to photograph her, emphasizing their desire to give their daughter privacy during her early years. Alia has also archived posts that previously featured Raha, maintaining the family’s stance on safety and discretion.

Despite this, Raha remains one of the most adored star kids, with fans eagerly cherishing rare moments shared through family anecdotes and occasional glimpses at public events.

