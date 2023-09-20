Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Share First Pictures Of Their Son Riot Rose

Rihanna is on cloud nine. The Barbadian singer-songwriter welcomed her second son — Riot Rose Mayers with her partner and American rapper A$AP Rocky on August 3. The couple also shares another 16-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. In the initial few months, Rihanna was quite secretive about her second pregnancy, hiding her baby bump with oversized outfits and fur coats, reports People magazine. However, the 34-year-old Diamonds singer surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy at The Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12. Now, Rihanna seems to be in no mood to be secretive anymore, taking part in a family photoshoot with A$AP Rocky and her two kids.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son Riot Rose’s name holds a special significance. As per Entertainment Tonight, 35-year-old Rihanna and 34-year-old A$AP Rocky are fond of flowers. While Rocky loves to decorate his house with “fresh flowers” having “real flowers in his grill once”, Rihanna’s favourite flowers are roses. So it is definitely not a surprise that the singing sensations decided to name their newborn based on a flower — particularly a rose.

The adorable family snaps were taken by celebrity photographer Diggzy and dropped on Instagram by Vogue India. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took turns cradling baby Riot Rose in their arms. In the first photograph, Rihanna was seen holding her newborn, wrapped in a pinkish-blue towel. A$AP Rocky on the other hand carries RZA on his shoulders. Rihanna was decked up in a navy-blue attire comprising a denim jacket and a pair of tight, satin trousers. She tied her curls into a messy updo and accentuated her chic look with a shade of glossy, nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and on-fleek eyeliner.

A$AP Rocky was dressed in a green-checkered shirt that he teamed up with a simple, white vest and loose-fitted, light-blue denim jeans. RZA was also dressed quite fashionably. The toddler wore a grey sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a red collar and a pair of blue denims. The little one’s look was rounded off with an uber-cool, black leather jacket. The family of four posed for the pictures in an outdoor setting at night, near a car, presumably on their driveway.

Rihanna’s admirers were quick to react to the family photos, excited to have seen Riot Rose’s first baby snaps. “We never getting that album she looks too happy here,” joked one user. Another called the images to be simply “Gorgeous.” Others went all hearts in the comments.

According to a report by Elle magazine, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours back in November 2020 when they were spotted hanging out together along with their friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York. They took part in several music collaborations together as well. The couple welcomed their first son RZA on May 13, 2022.