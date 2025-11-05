Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Inches Toward The Rs 210 Crore-Mark In Hindi | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 11:07 IST

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to run strong and gets closer to the Rs 210 crore milestone.

Kantara: Chapter 1 collects Rs 1.15 on the 5th Tuesday, across all languages. (Photo Source: Instagram)

The Hindi-dubbed adaptation of Rishab Shetty‘s mythological-action saga Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed a slight but significant increase in box office receipts on its fifth Tuesday theatrical run, with receipts surpassing Rs 70 lakh. This brings the total net Hindi box office receipts to Rs 204 crore, putting the movie’s Hindi version close to the Rs 210 crore milestone, according to Pinkvilla.

This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy considering the movie was dubbed for the Hindi market after being originally produced in Kannada. It is rare for a non-Hindi original to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark in Hindi. The movie made roughly Rs 102 crore in its first week, Rs 52 crore in its second week, Rs 27.25 crore in its third, and Rs 16.80 crore in its fourth. According to industry estimations, the movie continues to draw enough audiences despite running in theatres for a long time.

Day Nett Week One (8 Days) Rs 102 cr Week Two Rs 52 cr Week Three Rs 27.25 cr 4th Friday Rs 3 cr 4th Saturday Rs 4 cr 4th Sunday Rs 4 cr 4th Monday Rs 1.50 cr 4th Tuesday Rs 1.90 cr 4th Wednesday Rs 1.25 cr 4th Thursday Rs 1.15 cr 5th Friday Rs 1 cr 5th Saturday Rs 1.80 cr 5th Sunday Rs 1.90 cr 5th Monday Rs 0.55 cr 5th Tuesday Rs 0.70 cr (est) Total Rs 204 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 34

The Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has been in the theatres for a month now, and the film continues to remain steady despite newer releases, grossing Rs 612.95 crore in India on Day 34.

The movie earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore on day 34, bringing the expected net domestic total to Rs 612.95 crore (based on early estimates), according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This shows that the movie has a remarkable ability to hold up even after an OTT release.

The occupancy data from day 34 shows decent turnout: the Hindi version shows registered around 26.96 per cent occupancy, while the Kannada version shows about 11.71 per cent. The movie’s consistent box office performance after its relatively early release on OTT platforms is a testament to its strong word-of-mouth and audience involvement.

Besides being a Kannada film, Kantara: Chapter 1 is also dubbed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, increasing its overall box office receipts. While regional markets have weakened, large cities like Mumbai (Hindi version) have managed to retain high evening and night occupancies of 28–30 per cent, according to the occupancy numbers from day 34.

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Impact

The much-anticipated prequel of Kantara – A Legend has made its digital debut on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, marking a major milestone in its distribution journey. The original Kannada version of the movie, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, went live on Prime Video on October 31.

