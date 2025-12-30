Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 17:00 IST

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted their kids at the airport before heading out for New Year break.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh jet off for New Year vacation.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

As the New Year approaches, many celebrities are heading out of town to kick off 2026 with a holiday, and among those spotted recently were Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh along with their two children.

The Deshmukh family was photographed at the airport, smiling and in good spirits, as they prepared to embark on a well-deserved vacation.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Leave For Vacation

Fans and photographers gathered outside the terminal as Riteish and Genelia made their way through the arrivals area. While many celebrities tend to rush inside without stopping, the Deshmukhs took a moment to acknowledge the paps, exchanging warm greetings and even chatting with them briefly. The couple’s easygoing interaction stood out, offering a refreshing, friendly glimpse before they left for their holiday break.

Riteish and Genelia were casually dressed for travel, opting for comfort as they maneuvered luggage and attended to their young children. Despite the usual hustle and bustle of airport crowds, the family appeared composed and cheerful, posing for a few pictures before heading to their waiting flight.

Their airport appearance comes as part of a larger wave of Bollywood stars jetting off for year-end holidays. It’s a tradition for many in the entertainment industry to spend the winter break with loved ones, often sharing snapshots of exotic locales, family moments, and festive celebrations once they reach their destinations.

Riteish and Genelia Attend Salman Khan’s Birthday Party

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently attended Salman Khan’s 60th birthday party. The actor and his wife shared unseen moments from the party. In one picture, Riteish and Salman were seen getting goofy with Ram Charan and others. He wrote, “@beingsalmankhan Bhau’s Birthday and all my favourites in one frame. @arpitakhansharma, @kanchikaul, @shabirahluwalia, @geneliad and especially dearest @alwaysramcharan -it was so wonderful catching up with you brother. Love to @upasanakaminenikonidela and regards the the family.”

In a now viral video, which was shared by Genelia, Salman was seen making Bhel puri for the guests at the party.

Sharing the video she wrote, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you !!!!”

First Published: December 30, 2025, 17:00 IST