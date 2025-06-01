Riteish Deshmukh’s Birthday Wish For ‘Beta’ Rahyl Will Melt Your Heart | See Here

Last Updated: June 01, 2025, 20:26 IST

Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his younger son Rahyl’s birthday with heartfelt Instagram posts. He and his wife Genelia shared touching messages and photos.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Housefull 5, is celebrating his younger son Rahyl’s birthday. On Sunday, June 1, the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of his younger son playing football. His wife Genelia Deshmukh can also be seen in the photos.

Riteish penned a heartwarming note for his little boy. He wrote, “From the moment you came into our lives, you brought a whirlwind of joy, energy, and endless love. Watching you grow into the fearless, fun-loving, football-kicking star that you are has been the greatest adventure of our lives. You run with excitement, dream with your whole heart, and face every challenge with a courage that inspires us. Whether you’re scoring goals on the field or bringing smiles with your laughter, you fill our world with light, love, and so much pride”.

“Never stop being the amazing, brave, and unstoppable Rahyl that we love so much. You make every day brighter just by being you. We love you more than words can ever express. Here’s to a year full of fun, football, and unforgettable adventures. Happy Birthday Beta”, he added.

Genelia, too, posted an adorable birthday wish for her baby boy. “My Dearest Rahyl

You are my little chaos – that made me softer and stronger all at once. One moment you are testing my patience, making messes and keeping me on my toes. And the next, your little arms are wrapped around my neck like I’m your whole world

Rahyl your love is big, your hugs are tight and your laughter makes every exhausting moment feel all worth it. Happy Birthday Baby Boy – You are most special being = You whether it means you being the biggest brat, or the one that cares for everyone unconditionally – Don’t change Eva,” she wrote.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is eagerly anticipating the release of Housefull 5. The film boasts an ensemble cast of 19 actors, including Akshay Kumar, along with returning favorites and some exciting new faces such as Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set on a luxurious cruise that travels from London to France, to Spain, and back to the UK. Fans can expect the usual glamour, chaos, and comedy on deck. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

