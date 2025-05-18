Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৫ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

RJ Mahvash Calls Yuzvendra Chahal ‘Most Caring Person’ Amid Dating Rumours: ‘He’s So Humble’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৫ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
RJ Mahvash Calls Yuzvendra Chahal ‘Most Caring Person’ Amid Dating Rumours: ‘He’s So Humble’


RJ Mahvash has sparked fresh dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after calling him “the most caring person you’ll ever find” in a recent interview.

RJ Mahvash opens up about Yuzvendra Chahal, calling him humble and caring amid dating rumours. The radio host’s sweet words about the cricketer fuel ongoing romance speculation.

Speculation has long surrounded RJ Mahvash and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, with fans and tabloids alike buzzing about a possible romance between the two. While the pair continues to publicly describe each other as “just friends,” Mahvash recently gave a glimpse into their close bond, shedding light on Chahal’s personality in an interview with Instant Bollywood.

When asked what quality she would most like to steal from the cricketer, Mahvash didn’t hesitate. “His niceness and how humble he is,” she said, adding, “He is genuinely one of the most caring people you’ll ever come across. He’s always available for the people he loves. I’d definitely steal that part of him.”

Earlier, Mahvash made waves online when she posted a heartfelt message for Chahal following Punjab Kings’ victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, writing, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23.” Chahal warmly responded, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”

Rumours of a relationship first started swirling when Mahvash and Chahal were spotted together following reports of his split from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Although Mahvash had previously brushed off the gossip, the speculation gained traction again after the two were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Mahvash is embracing a new chapter in her career. She recently made her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit, a series inspired by Durjoy Datta’s bestselling novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. The show, which is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player, stars Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav.

The story follows Abhijeet, a small-town dreamer navigating cutthroat corporate life in Mumbai, where friendships are fragile and ambition reigns supreme.

News movies RJ Mahvash Calls Yuzvendra Chahal ‘Most Caring Person’ Amid Dating Rumours: ‘He’s So Humble’



