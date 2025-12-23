Rob Reiner And Michele Reiner Died Minutes After Knife Injuries, Death Certificates Confirm | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 03:00 IST

Newly released death certificates reveal Rob and Michele Reiner died within minutes after suffering multiple knife wounds inside their Los Angeles home.

Rob Reiner and son Nick also reportedly clashed at a Conan O’Brien holiday party.

Official death certificates for filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner have revealed harrowing details surrounding their deaths. The documents, obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, December 23, confirm that the couple died after sustaining “multiple sharp force injuries” inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

According to the certificates, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, both died as a result of injuries caused “with [a] knife, by another.” The time between the onset of their injuries and death has been listed as “minutes.”

The documents further state that Rob was discovered first at approximately 3:45 p.m., with Michele found just a minute later at 3:46 p.m. Michele is listed as “widowed” on her death certificate. Both Rob and Michele have since been cremated, with PEOPLE previously reporting that their remains were repatriated to their family on December 19.

The shocking details have intensified the grief surrounding the tragic loss of the couple, who had been married for over three decades and were widely respected figures within their family and social circles.

Rob and Michele’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with their deaths and is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail. Nick made a brief court appearance on December 17 but has not yet entered a plea. According to multiple reports, he had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia prior to the incident.

Rob and Michele Reiner met while Rob was directing When Harry Met Sally and married in 1989. Together, they had three children—Nick, Romy and Jake. Rob also adopted daughter Tracy during his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

In the wake of the tragedy, Romy and Jake issued an emotional statement on December 17, expressing their devastation. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

The siblings also acknowledged the support they have received during this difficult time. “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they added.

Requesting sensitivity as they grieve, they concluded, “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

A spokesperson for Romy and Jake confirmed on December 22 that details regarding a memorial service honouring Rob and Michele will be shared “at a later date.”

