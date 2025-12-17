Rob Reiner Never Feared Son Nick Reiner Was ‘Violent’: ‘No One Saw This Coming’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 02:56 IST

Sources say Rob and Michele Reiner never believed their son Nick was capable of violence, calling the alleged killings unimaginable despite his past struggles.

Rob Reiner and son Nick also reportedly clashed at a Conan O’Brien holiday party.

Rob and Michele Reiner never believed their son Nick was capable of violence, according to a source close to the family, in the wake of a tragedy that has stunned Hollywood and beyond.

Nick Reiner, 32, who has been charged with the murders of his parents, was known to struggle with personal issues but was never considered violent by those closest to him. “The 32-year-old had a history of being ‘self-destructive in many ways,’” the source told PEOPLE, adding, “but not violent.”

“If they thought he was violent, things would have been very different,” the insider added. “At the worst of it, it hadn’t been like this. I don’t think anyone could have ever seen anything like this coming. Nick was declining lately but he had been really bad before.”

The source further revealed that Rob and Michele carried deep emotional pain over their inability to help their son fully overcome his struggles. According to the insider, the couple “felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together.”

What happened on December 14

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found dead inside their bedroom at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, December 14. Authorities later arrested Nick Reiner that night after reports that he had alarmed guests at a star-studded holiday party the evening before.

Nick has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He made a brief court appearance on December 17, during which his attorney, Alan Jackson, declined to enter a plea. His arraignment is scheduled to resume on January 7.

Nick Reiner’s past struggles and family reactions

Nick, the couple’s middle child, co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, directed by his father and loosely inspired by his own experiences. While promoting the film, Nick spoke openly about his “dark years” battling addiction since his teenage years. At the time, Rob admitted feeling “desperate” to help his son through that period.

In a September 2025 NPR interview, Rob shared a hopeful update, saying Nick was “great” and “hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years.” He added, “He’s in a really good place.” Nick also appeared with his family at the Los Angeles premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues on September 9.

Rob and Michele also shared son Jake and daughter Romy. Following the tragedy, the siblings issued a statement on December 17, saying, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” they added, calling their parents “our best friends” and asking for privacy, compassion, and remembrance of the “incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

