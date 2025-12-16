Rob Reiner, Wife Michele ‘Tried Everything’ To Help Son Nick Before Shocking Brentwood Murders | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 21:37 IST

Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home. Sources say they tried everything to help son Nick before the horrific crime.

Rob Reiner and son Nick reportedly clashed at a Conan O’Brien holiday party.

Hollywood is reeling after the shocking deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, in what sources have described as a “Hollywood horror-scene nightmare.”

Rob Reiner, the actor-turned-director behind beloved classics like The Princess Bride (1987) and When Harry Met Sally… (1989), spent decades creating stories filled with warmth and humanity. Yet his personal life carried deep struggles, particularly when it came to his son Nick Reiner’s long battle with addiction.

A Family That Fought for Healing

In 2016, Rob ventured into deeply personal territory with Being Charlie, a film co-written by Nick Reiner, now 32. The movie, which followed a teenager grappling with substance abuse, mirrored Nick’s own “dark years.” In interviews at the time, father and son spoke candidly about the toll addiction had taken on their relationship.

Nick had cycled in and out of as many as 18 rehabilitation facilities and, at times, lived on the streets. Yet the film also marked a turning point. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, Rob reflected on how the project brought them closer.

“It forced us to look at what each other was going through,” said Rob. “Our relationship is better now than it was, and it’s got places to go.”

Friends say Rob and Michele, who had been married for 36 years, never stopped trying to help Nick, exhausting every possible avenue to support his recovery.

The Unthinkable Tragedy

Nearly a decade later, tragedy struck. On Sunday, December 14, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found stabbed to death inside their sprawling 10,000-square-foot Brentwood home — a neighborhood known for its quiet streets and stately residences.

Sources told PEOPLE that Nick allegedly killed his parents. Their daughter Romy, 28, who lives nearby, discovered their bodies and called authorities. Paramedics rushed to the home around 3:30 p.m. A source familiar with the scene described it as a “Hollywood horror-scene nightmare.”

The following day, the LAPD confirmed that Nick Reiner, who had reportedly been living with his parents, was arrested on suspicion of murder after being taken into custody at 9:15 p.m. on the night of the killings. At press time, Nick was being held without bail and had not yet been formally charged or entered a plea.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive. However, insiders claim Rob and Nick had a heated argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the murders, with one source saying Nick’s erratic behavior was “freaking everyone out.”

As news spread, tributes poured in for Rob and Michele, both known as passionate civil rights advocates. The Reiner family released a statement saying they are “heartbroken by this sudden loss.” Michael Douglas, who worked with Rob on The American President, said, “This is most tragic for two extraordinary people who gave so much to make this a better world.”

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: December 16, 2025, 21:37 IST