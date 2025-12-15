Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Reiner Arrested After Parents Found Dead In LA Home | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 23:03 IST

Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner, was reportedly arrested after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their LA home, per reports.

Police have discovered knife wounds on Rob Reiner and his wife’s body. (Photo Credit: X)

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, has reportedly been arrested following the deaths of his parents at their Los Angeles home. The development was first reported by The New York Times, citing law enforcement records and sources familiar with the investigation.

According to police officials, friends of the family and two people briefed on the matter who were not authorised to speak publicly, the couple was found stabbed to death on Sunday in what is being treated as an apparent homicide. While the Los Angeles Police Department has not formally announced an arrest, online jail records indicate that Nick Reiner was taken into custody late Sunday night and booked into jail early Monday.

Jail records show that the 32-year-old is being held on a bail amount of $4 million. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Information Center lists Nick Reiner as being held for a felony-level crime. The records state that he was arrested at 21:15 local time on Sunday and officially booked at 05:04 on Monday.

The agency involved in the arrest is listed as LAPD-gang activity, with his current location noted as an LAPD jail division. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the charges or the circumstances leading to the arrest.

Police Remain Tight-Lipped as Investigation Continues

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell briefly addressed questions related to the case during a Monday morning news conference, which was primarily held to announce arrests made by federal authorities in a separate matter. He did not provide specific details about the Reiner case, and investigators continue to examine the evidence.

Law enforcement officials have not issued an official statement confirming the suspect or outlining the next steps in the investigation. The case remains under active review as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner’s Career and Past Struggles

Nick Reiner, 32, is the middle child of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who share three children together. He has worked as a screenwriter and is best known for co-writing the 2016 film Being Charlie, which was directed by his father. The film, centered on a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely inspired by Nick Reiner’s own struggles with substance abuse, as he shared at the time of the film’s release.

Over the years, Nick Reiner has spoken candidly about his battles with drug addiction and periods of homelessness. In a 2016 interview with People magazine, he reflected on the dangers of that phase of his life, saying, “When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it.”

Rob Reiner, a legendary figure in Hollywood, was known for directing iconic films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men. Michele Singer Reiner largely stayed out of the spotlight but was known to be a strong presence in Reiner’s personal life.

