বুধবার , ১০ মে ২০২৩ | ২৭শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Child at 79

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৩ ৪:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 3 14


Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:14 IST

De Niro has children from previous relationships, including two with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

De Niro has children from previous relationships, including two with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

De Niro initially revealed the joyous event in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film, appropriately titled “About My Father”

Hollywood Actor Robert De Niro has welcomed a new addition to his family, according to a representative who confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday.

De Niro, 79, initially revealed the news in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film, appropriately titled “About My Father.”

During the interview, the Oscar-winning actor politely corrected the interviewer when she mentioned his previously known six children, stating, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

While the identity of the mother remains undisclosed, De Niro expressed his delight in being a father, highlighting the importance of displaying love to his children while maintaining a firm approach when needed.

De Niro has children from previous relationships, including two with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

rohit
Rohit

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohitRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Sojon Edit
তুচ্ছ ঘটনায় জোড়া খুন: ‘বড় ভাই’সহ গ্রেফতার ৮
বাংলাদেশ
1683672131 photo
KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anger 4 1
কথায় কথায় রেগে যান, এটা কোনও জটিল রোগের লক্ষণ নয় তো, বুঝবেন কীভাবে?|how to control your anger follow these tips to help you stay calm – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 3 14
Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Child at 79
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
418400 iphone

ম্যানুফ্যাকচারিংয়ে ডিফেক্ট আর সেটাই এই iPhone-কে করে তুলেছে মহামূল্যবান! কাণ্ডটা ধরতে পারছেন?

 75

ঝিনাইদহে চাচা হত্যা মামলায় ভাতিজা গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 1658420746 photo

20 teams, including ISL sides to play in this year’s Durand Cup | Football News

 wm MBS turkey

খাশোগি হত্যার পর প্রথমবার তুরস্কে সৌদি যুবরাজ

 1624775163 sam manekshaw

Remembering 1971 Indo-Pak War Hero Sam Manekshaw on his Death Anniversary

 wm Plastic ban in France

বছরের শুরুতেই ফ্রান্সের কাঁচাবাজারে প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ

 CTGNEWS 5

‘স্কুল হয়ে গেছে কারাগার, কোচিং সেন্টারগুলো কনডেম সেল’

 op

OnePlus Ban: ব্যান হতে চলেছে Oppo এবং OnePlus স্মার্টফোন! এর পর কী করবেন গ্রাহকরা?

 prime bank 1

প্রাইম ব্যাংকের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 633598364266203

সাপাহার আম বাজা‌রে নওগাঁ জেলা পু‌লি‌শের রেকার