রবিবার , ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2: Alia-Ranveer’s Film Show Strong Growth, Mints Rs 16 Crore

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩০, ২০২৩ ৯:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rocky and rani


Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:24 IST

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani collects Rs 16 Crore on Day 2.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani collects Rs 16 Crore on Day 2.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released in the theatres on 28 July.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The Karan Johar directorial which was released on July 28, has reportedly collected Rs 16 crores on its first Saturday at the ticket window.

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has been showing steady growth at the box office. On it’s opening day, the film minted Rs 11 Crores. With the day 2 earnings, the film has overall collected almost 27 crores at the box office. The jump in the numbers, is probably one of the biggest for a major release post the pandemic.

Earlier it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars and a part of the review read, “All in all, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.

Earlier this week, at the premiere of the film, Alia’s husband Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs.”

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Ctg Election 2
চট্টগ্রামে উপনির্বাচন রোববার, সিসি ক্যামেরায় মোড়ানো ভোটকেন্দ্র
বাংলাদেশ
1690686198 photo
India Vs West Indies: 2nd ODI: India’s World Cup aspirants struggle as West Indies level series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Conjunctivities
Conjunctivitis: লাল চোখের দিকে তাকালেই হবে কনজাংটিভিটিস? জানুন চিকিৎসকের মত, The symptoms of Conjunctivitis need to know from doctors take a look. | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rocky and rani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2: Alia-Ranveer’s Film Show Strong Growth, Mints Rs 16 Crore
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dse down

সূচকের বড় পতনে শেষ হয়েছে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Abul Mal Abdul Muhit Mournig at Sylhet Photo 30 04 2022

মুহিতের কুলখানি বিকেলে

 wm belarush russia1

রুশ সেনাদের প্রথম ট্রেন বেলারুশে পৌঁছেছে

 20210528 102325 1

পুলিশী হেফাজতে আসামি নির্যাতন, ওসির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

 whatsapp 1

মাসাধিক পুরনো মেসেজও এবার মুছে দেওয়া যাবে; Delete For Everyone-এর সময়সীমা বাড়াচ্ছে WhatsApp

 ohida

নড়াইলে মাদক মামলায় এক নারীর যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 xi biden1

বালিতে বাইডেন- শি জিনপিং বৈঠক

 DC homecoming day

ওয়াশিংটনে বাংলাদেশ দূতাবাসে বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তন দিবস উদযাপন

 Chicken Farcha

চিকেন ফ্রাই তো শুনেছেন, জানেন ‘চিকেন ফরচা’ কি?

 New Project 69

বাঙালি হেঁসেলের তুমুল জনপ্রিয় পদ ছ্যাঁচড়া ও লাবড়ার মধ্যে ফারাক ও বিশেষত্ব কী কী? জেনে নিন