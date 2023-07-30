Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2: Alia-Ranveer’s Film Show Strong Growth, Mints Rs 16 Crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The Karan Johar directorial which was released on July 28, has reportedly collected Rs 16 crores on its first Saturday at the ticket window.

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has been showing steady growth at the box office. On it’s opening day, the film minted Rs 11 Crores. With the day 2 earnings, the film has overall collected almost 27 crores at the box office. The jump in the numbers, is probably one of the biggest for a major release post the pandemic.

Earlier it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars and a part of the review read, “All in all, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.

Earlier this week, at the premiere of the film, Alia’s husband Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs.”