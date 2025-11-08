Rohit Saraf’s Photo Dump Feels Like A Warm Hug And His Fans Totally Agree | Television News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 13:17 IST

Rohit Saraf was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rohit Saraf who has long captivated audiences with his boy-next-door charm in several films and series. While his fans wait to see him back on screen, the actor just treated them to some of the most candid shots from his gallery. He summed up some of his most special moments on set, with his friends, or just vacationing.

The first picture showed him making a goofy face while travelling in an auto. Other pictures gave a glimpse of some of his simple yet delectable meals. He also shared pictures from sets where the team seemed engrossed in work. The carousel suggested that he took a trip with his friends Rohan Shah and Aisha Ahmed. He simply titled this album “recently saved.” Fans were in love with his goofy candid side. One of them wrote, “I love this whole post so much – each picture, the audio, you, the moon & just everything is so satisfying.”

Rohit Saraf’s Latest Project

Rohir Saraf was most recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star as Sunny and Tulsi, two former lovers who reconvene in Delhi to renew their passion with their ex-partners, Ananya and Vikram (Rohit). Sunny and Tulsi pretend to be a pair to make their ex-partners jealous, which results in a series of amusing misunderstandings and comic situations. Talking about the decision to take up the film, Rohit told PTI, “I thought that it was a step in the right direction. It had all the people that I wanted to collaborate with. My one true aim now is to do work that I want to be a household name. This felt like this would be a step in the right direction.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was released in theatres on October 2. With its blend of romance and comedy, the film places Rohit Saraf alongside known stars while also demonstrating his ability to convey both charm and depth on screen.

First Published: November 08, 2025, 13:17 IST