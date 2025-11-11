Rolling Stones Collectibles, Including Rare Guitars And Stage Jackets, To Be Auctioned | Hollywood News

মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Rolling Stones Collectibles, Including Rare Guitars And Stage Jackets, To Be Auctioned

  মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Heritage Auctions will sell 185 Rolling Stones items from the Ali Zayeri Collection, including Brian Jones’ Harmony Stratotone guitar, with estimates topping 1.3 million dollars.

Iconic items from the Rolling Stones’ storied career, ranging from instruments to stage-worn clothing, are set to go under the hammer next month, with estimates suggesting the auction could fetch around $1.3 million.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions will host “Satisfaction: The Rolling Stones Treasures from the Ali Zayeri Collection” on December 4, featuring 185 lots that include posters, tickets, and apparel from the band’s early years. Leading the sale is the Harmony Stratotone electric guitar of late co-founder Brian Jones, estimated between $200,000 and $400,000.

Charles Epting, director of consignments for pop culture and historical items at Heritage Auctions, said, “It was his first electric guitar and it’s what he played at their very early gigs, on their demos and even on their first single, a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Come On’. This is not a high-end instrument. This is what… somebody working class in the early sixties would have been able to afford, so it’s a very humble, modest instrument that paved the way for one of the greatest bands of all time.”

Other highlights from Jones’ collection include a fringed suede jacket worn during his final live performance with the band and a childhood book. Additional lots feature jackets worn by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, along with signed drumsticks belonging to Charlie Watts.

Epting noted the global appeal of the auction, saying, “I think collector interest will be high from all parts of the world because there are few bands that transcend language, borders, anything like the Rolling Stones. The high estimate on the sale is just north of 1.3 million. Certain key pieces like the guitar and jackets could potentially push that price even higher.”

Fans and collectors can view highlights of the collection at Heritage Auctions’ London office until November 28.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:

November 11, 2025, 22:44 IST

