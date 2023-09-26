RRKPK: Karan Johar REVEALS The Real Life Story Behind Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s Love Track

The recent blockbuster ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has struck a chord with audiences, serving as a classic example of a Karan Johar masterpiece that cleverly disguises itself as a spirited parody within the framework of a soap opera while embracing the essence of a musical extravaganza. The film which not only won love from the audience was also hailed by the critics for its engaging and wholesome storyline. Now Karan Johar has revealed in a new interview, that the seed of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani came from an incident involving a family member.

In an interview with Prabal Gurung, Karan Johar shared, “I remember there was an incident that happened in my family where a member of my family actually had dementia and he had gone back to his past love. Only thing is he was a married man and he kept taking the name of this one lady. He just said this name and it was a scandal. And then the truth came out that he was actually having an affair. And there was drama happening in and around this situation. And my father had to fly down. My mother had to fly down.”

Recalling how these real life individuals pivoted him towards his story, Karan Johar added, “And I remember instead of feeling terrible about what was happening between these three people at an average age of 82, I was like, ‘Wow, like this is great.’ For me, I’m so obsessed with infidelity. I made a movie on it and I remember someone telling me, ‘Why are you endorsing infidelity?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out.’ Just emotionally speaking, I’m always intrigued by the idea of infidelity and how it can be a reality.”

“I called up Ranveer and Alia and we got into a conference call and I was like, ‘I’m writing a love story called RARKPK.’ And then I asked Ranveer, ‘What do you have to say?’ He said, ‘You had me at hello, like, on the phone.’ And Alia was like, ‘Why are you even asking me? We’re doing this, just tell us when.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, let me write the film,” he concluded.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also featured veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.