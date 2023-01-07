RRR Makes India Proud Again, Receives BAFTA Longlist Nomination; Gangubai Kathiawadi Out of Race

BAFTA has unveiled the longlists across all categories for its 2023 Film Awards, and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has scored one nomination. RRR has been garnering acclaim across the globe, with accolades and nominations at several prestigious awards shows. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has now made it to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) longlist. It has earned a spot in the “Film Not In English Language’” category. Additionally, Delhi-based Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ has received one longlist nod in the “documentary” category.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has received no nominations despite campaigning at the BAFTAs since last month. Bhansali promoted Gangubai Kathiawadi overseas in front of several international awards committees. The film also launched its campaign in major categories at the BAFTAs and Academy Awards. In November, he also participated in a BAFTA Masterclass where he spoke about his career and filmmaking process.

Meanwhile, RRR will be competing against ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, Cannes 2022 Grand Prix winner ‘Close’, ‘Corsage’, ‘Decision To Leave’, ‘EO’, ‘Holy Spider’ and ‘The Quiet Girl’.

As per Variety, 10 films will advance in the “Film Not in the English Language” category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 49 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

RRR previously bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu from the film has been nominated for Best Original Song, while RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and is still running in selected theatres across the globe. The film has been submitted in 14 categories at Oscars 2023.

