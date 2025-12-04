Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla Arrive In Blue Ensemble For Bharti Singh’s Baby Shower | Television News

Last Updated: December 04, 2025, 16:46 IST

The duo was seen making a charming entry alongside Rubina’s mother.

The couple recently won the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child and the excitement reached new heights as the couple hosted a warm, intimate, yet star-studded baby shower on December 3.

The celebration, held in Mumbai’s Andheri, was a beautiful blend of laughter, love and heartfelt moments, with close friends, colleagues from Laughter Chefs and family members coming together to bless the soon-to-be parents.

Among the celebrities who graced the joyous evening were fan-favourite couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The duo was seen making a charming entry alongside Rubina’s mother. Rubina looked radiant in a soft blue dress that highlighted her effortless elegance, while Abhinav opted for a cool and casual look, pairing a blue shirt with a white T-shirt and faded blue jeans.

A Star-Studded Evening

The baby shower saw an impressive turnout of popular television stars and industry friends. Filmmaker Farah Khan, known for her close bond with Bharti and Haarsh, was among the earliest guests to arrive and was spotted warmly interacting with others.

Several celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath were also present. Rubina’s appearance was especially notable, as she recently shared screen space with Bharti in Laughter Chefs 2.

Bharti and Haarsh’s Heartfelt Pregnancy Announcement

The couple had announced their second pregnancy in October through an Instagram post. Set against a picturesque mountain landscape, the photo featured Haarsh lovingly placing a hand on Bharti’s baby bump. Their caption, “We are pregnant again.”

Rubina and Abhinav Celebrate Their Own Victory on Television

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are enjoying their own moment of triumph. The couple recently won the latest season of Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre on Colors TV. They secured the trophy after an emotional final round against Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

