Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’

Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 19:59 IST

Rupali Ganguly has taken a strong stand on social media by slamming actor Prakash Raj over a satirical cartoon about PM Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor.

Television star Rupali Ganguly, best known for her titular role in the blockbuster show Anupamaa, is not only ruling the small screen but also making waves off-screen with her unfiltered opinions. As the highest-paid actress on Indian television, Rupali has become a prominent voice on political and social matters, often using her platform to share strong opinions.

Recently, Rupali fired back at actor Prakash Raj after he posted a satirical cartoon mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cartoon, themed around Operation Sindoor, reimagined a blood donation camp as a “Sindoor Donation Camp,” clearly aimed at criticizing the cultural and political climate in the run-up to the elections. Sharing the cartoon on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj had captioned it: “Nothing but Only ELECTIONS running through the veins #justasking.”

Rupali responded with a sharp retort that instantly went viral: “Such a low level Prakash Ji! Even lower than the voting percentage you got in the 2019 elections.” Her no-holds-barred response received widespread attention online, with supporters praising her boldness and critics calling it unnecessarily personal. The post sparked a heated debate across social media platforms, with both fans and detractors weighing in.

This isn’t the first time Rupali Ganguly has voiced strong opinions on national matters. She previously urged followers to boycott Turkey over political tensions and has recently commented on other pressing issues. Just last week, she condemned the arrest of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was reportedly caught sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

She also drew headlines for her vocal criticism of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, after he referred to Operation Sindoor — India’s military strike in Pakistan and PoK — as a “shameful attack.”

