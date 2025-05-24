Advertise here
শনিবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৫ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৪, ২০২৫ ৮:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Rupali Ganguly has taken a strong stand on social media by slamming actor Prakash Raj over a satirical cartoon about PM Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor.

Rupali Ganguly slams Prakash Raj over a satirical cartoon mocking PM Modi and Operation Sindoor. The Anupamaa star's sharp response goes viral. Read what she said.

Rupali Ganguly slams Prakash Raj over a satirical cartoon mocking PM Modi and Operation Sindoor. The Anupamaa star’s sharp response goes viral. Read what she said.

Television star Rupali Ganguly, best known for her titular role in the blockbuster show Anupamaa, is not only ruling the small screen but also making waves off-screen with her unfiltered opinions. As the highest-paid actress on Indian television, Rupali has become a prominent voice on political and social matters, often using her platform to share strong opinions.

Recently, Rupali fired back at actor Prakash Raj after he posted a satirical cartoon mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cartoon, themed around Operation Sindoor, reimagined a blood donation camp as a “Sindoor Donation Camp,” clearly aimed at criticizing the cultural and political climate in the run-up to the elections. Sharing the cartoon on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj had captioned it: “Nothing but Only ELECTIONS running through the veins #justasking.”

Rupali responded with a sharp retort that instantly went viral: “Such a low level Prakash Ji! Even lower than the voting percentage you got in the 2019 elections.” Her no-holds-barred response received widespread attention online, with supporters praising her boldness and critics calling it unnecessarily personal. The post sparked a heated debate across social media platforms, with both fans and detractors weighing in.

This isn’t the first time Rupali Ganguly has voiced strong opinions on national matters. She previously urged followers to boycott Turkey over political tensions and has recently commented on other pressing issues. Just last week, she condemned the arrest of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was reportedly caught sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

She also drew headlines for her vocal criticism of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, after he referred to Operation Sindoor — India’s military strike in Pakistan and PoK — as a “shameful attack.”

    First Published:
News movies Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Crime News: রাতের অন্ধকারেই লোপাট…! মেমারিতে ঘটে গেল ভয়াবহ কাণ্ড! শুনলে তাজ্জব হবেন expensive chandan trees are missing overnight from east bardhaman
Crime News: রাতের অন্ধকারেই লোপাট…! মেমারিতে ঘটে গেল ভয়াবহ কাণ্ড! শুনলে তাজ্জব হবেন expensive chandan trees are missing overnight from east bardhaman
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’
Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sea Erosion: ৭-৮ বার রিংবাঁধ গড়েও হয়নি লাভ! গোবর্ধনপুরে এখন আতঙ্ক বলতে শুধুই সমুদ্রবাঁধ আর সমুদ্রবাঁধ | sea erosion local public panic in gobardhanpur
Sea Erosion: ৭-৮ বার রিংবাঁধ গড়েও হয়নি লাভ! গোবর্ধনপুরে এখন আতঙ্ক বলতে শুধুই সমুদ্রবাঁধ আর সমুদ্রবাঁধ | sea erosion local public panic in gobardhanpur
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India Bangladesh relations: ওয়াকারকে সেনাপ্রধান করতে দুটি কারণে বাংলাদেশকে নিষেধ করে ভারত! পরে বোঝেন হাসিনা, এখন বুঝছেন ইউনূস
India Bangladesh relations: ওয়াকারকে সেনাপ্রধান করতে দুটি কারণে বাংলাদেশকে নিষেধ করে ভারত! পরে বোঝেন হাসিনা, এখন বুঝছেন ইউনূস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চলাচলের রাস্তা বন্ধ করায় ১ সপ্তাহ যাবৎ ২০ টি পরিবার অবরুদ্ধ

চলাচলের রাস্তা বন্ধ করায় ১ সপ্তাহ যাবৎ ২০ টি পরিবার অবরুদ্ধ

 স্বাধীন ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের সমর্থন জানিয়ে কুবিতে ছাত্রলীগের পদযাত্রা

স্বাধীন ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের সমর্থন জানিয়ে কুবিতে ছাত্রলীগের পদযাত্রা

 ‘বিএনপির কেউ অপকর্ম করলে ধরিয়ে দিন’

‘বিএনপির কেউ অপকর্ম করলে ধরিয়ে দিন’

 ইউনিটে উৎসবমুখর সম্মেলন, উত্তরের প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ আ.লীগ

ইউনিটে উৎসবমুখর সম্মেলন, উত্তরের প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ আ.লীগ

 Google Chrome-এই ব্যবহার করা যাবে অ্যান্ড্রয়েড অ্যাপ এবং গেম; জানুন বিশদে

Google Chrome-এই ব্যবহার করা যাবে অ্যান্ড্রয়েড অ্যাপ এবং গেম; জানুন বিশদে

 Wanindu Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal | Cricket News

Wanindu Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal | Cricket News

 Tokyo Olympics 2020: Privileged to have played a part, says Graham Reid | Tokyo Olympics News

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Privileged to have played a part, says Graham Reid | Tokyo Olympics News

 Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting for Vikram Vedha on Dusshera, Shares Update on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting for Vikram Vedha on Dusshera, Shares Update on Instagram

 Uric Acid Control Tips: খরচ হবে না ১ টাকাও…! এই ৫পাতা ইউরিক অ্যাসিডের মহাশত্রু! শুষে নেবে শরীরের সব যন্ত্রণা, ফোলাভাব!

Uric Acid Control Tips: খরচ হবে না ১ টাকাও…! এই ৫পাতা ইউরিক অ্যাসিডের মহাশত্রু! শুষে নেবে শরীরের সব যন্ত্রণা, ফোলাভাব!

 Weight Loss: Most Common Myths Busted

Weight Loss: Most Common Myths Busted
Advertise here