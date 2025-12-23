Rupali Ganguly’s Mom Dances To Dhurandhar Song Shararat, Internet Calls Her ‘A Rockstar’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 23:51 IST

The internet had a rare wholesome moment as a delightful dance video featuring actor Rupali Ganguly and choreographer Vijay Ganguly’s mother, Rajani, surfaced on Instagram. The clip, shared by Vijay Ganguly, shows their mother grooving to Shararat, the hit song from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. Her infectious energy, bright smile and effortless rhythm instantly struck a chord with viewers, proving yet again that age is no barrier when it comes to joy and passion.

Dressed comfortably and moving with remarkable ease, Rajani kept perfect pace with the song’s beats, leaving fans amazed by her enthusiasm in her 70s. The video quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section to applaud her confidence and charm. Many called her an inspiration, while others admitted they could only aspire to have even a fraction of her energy.

Celebrities, too, joined in to shower love on the heartwarming moment. Ayesha Khan, who features in the song in Dhurandhar, reacted with fire emojis, while actor Sandhya Mridul commented, “WHOAAAAA! Now I see where you get it from.. love love love.. aunty namaste….” Nimrat Kaur summed up the sentiment with, “Priceless!!!!”, and singer Akriti Kakar added, “Ma maaaa hi hoti hai, what a star.” Fans echoed similar emotions, with one user writing, “Wish I could even do 1% of dance Aunty is doing here,” while another simply declared, “star she is”.

Dhurandhar’s unstoppable box office run continues

The viral moment comes at a time when Dhurandhar continues its remarkable run at the box office. Nearly three weeks after its release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action thriller is still pulling audiences to theatres. Although the film witnessed a marginal dip in collections on Day 18, it bounced back swiftly and achieved a major milestone on Day 19.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.25 crore net in India on Tuesday. With this, its total Hindi net collection has reached approximately Rs 590 crore. The achievement has helped the film surpass the Hindi box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which had closed at Rs 582.31 crore in Hindi. However, Jawan’s overall domestic net collection across all languages remains higher at Rs 640.25 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the role of an undercover operative on a high-stakes mission, supported by a strong ensemble cast. With viral moments off-screen and record-breaking numbers on-screen, the film’s cultural impact continues to grow with each passing day.

