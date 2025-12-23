বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set | Hollywood News Rob Reiner And Michele Reiner Died Minutes After Knife Injuries, Death Certificates Confirm | Hollywood News Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3 Over Fee Issue After Dhurandhar Rs 600 Crore Success? | Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan Burns Dance Floor With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan At Cousin’s Wedding | Watch | Bollywood News Rupali Ganguly’s Mom Dances To Dhurandhar Song Shararat, Internet Calls Her ‘A Rockstar’ | Bollywood News Dhurandhar Box Office Day Collection 19: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Jawan, Crosses Rs 590 Cr | Bollywood News GCL: R Praggnanandhaa’s SG Pipers beat two-time champions Continental Kings to clinch Global Chess League 2025 title | Chess News ঢামেকে রেখে যাওয়া মরদেহের পরিচয় মিলল IND vs NZ: No Kane Williamson! New Zealand announce squads for ODIs and T20Is against India | Cricket News আসন সমঝোতা, নাকি ঐক্যের স্থায়িত্ব পরীক্ষা!
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Russell Brand faces new rape and sexual assault charges involving two additional women. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20.

Russell Brand has been charged with additional counts of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand has been charged with additional counts of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand has been charged with further criminal offences, adding to the serious allegations already levelled against the comedian, actor and television host. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that Brand has been issued two additional charges: one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The new allegations relate to two further women, expanding the scope of the case against the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star. These charges are in addition to the previous accusations against Brand, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Following the latest development, Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20 to answer the additional charges. Authorities have confirmed that the case against him is continuing to evolve as investigations remain active.

Earlier this year, Brand appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the original set of charges. Those allegations involve four women and relate to incidents that are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005. The trial concerning those charges is currently set to begin on June 3, 2026. Brand will remain on conditional bail until the proceedings commence.

Police say investigation remains ongoing

Addressing the new charges, Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Tariq Farooqi said, “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

Farooqi added that the Met’s investigation “remains ongoing,” and encouraged anyone affected by the case or in possession of relevant information to come forward. The inquiry was first launched after police received several allegations in the wake of a major exposé published in 2023.

That investigation followed reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary series and The Sunday Times, which together detailed multiple allegations against Brand. The 2023 exposé accused him of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.” A representative for the programme said at the time that “Five women, four of whom asked to remain anonymous, agreed to share their stories of serious sexual allegations in the program.”

Since the allegations became public, Brand has largely shifted away from mainstream entertainment and media. Just months after the exposé aired, he announced that he had converted to Christianity and has since spoken frequently about his faith. Over the past year, he has appeared at several public events in the United States, including occasions where he prayed on stage alongside figures such as Tucker Carlson and later Jordan Petersen.

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

December 24, 2025, 04:27 IST

News movies hollywood Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rob Reiner And Michele Reiner Died Minutes After Knife Injuries, Death Certificates Confirm | Hollywood News

Rob Reiner And Michele Reiner Died Minutes After Knife Injuries, Death Certificates Confirm | Hollywood News

Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3 Over Fee Issue After Dhurandhar Rs 600 Crore Success? | Bollywood News

Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3 Over Fee Issue After Dhurandhar Rs 600 Crore Success? | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan Burns Dance Floor With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan At Cousin’s Wedding | Watch | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan Burns Dance Floor With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan At Cousin’s Wedding | Watch | Bollywood News

Rupali Ganguly’s Mom Dances To Dhurandhar Song Shararat, Internet Calls Her ‘A Rockstar’ | Bollywood News

Rupali Ganguly’s Mom Dances To Dhurandhar Song Shararat, Internet Calls Her ‘A Rockstar’ | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day Collection 19: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Jawan, Crosses Rs 590 Cr | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day Collection 19: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Jawan, Crosses Rs 590 Cr | Bollywood News

আসন সমঝোতা, নাকি ঐক্যের স্থায়িত্ব পরীক্ষা!

আসন সমঝোতা, নাকি ঐক্যের স্থায়িত্ব পরীক্ষা!

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST