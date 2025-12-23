Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 04:27 IST

Russell Brand faces new rape and sexual assault charges involving two additional women. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20.

Russell Brand has been charged with additional counts of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand has been charged with further criminal offences, adding to the serious allegations already levelled against the comedian, actor and television host. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that Brand has been issued two additional charges: one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The new allegations relate to two further women, expanding the scope of the case against the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star. These charges are in addition to the previous accusations against Brand, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Following the latest development, Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20 to answer the additional charges. Authorities have confirmed that the case against him is continuing to evolve as investigations remain active.

Earlier this year, Brand appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the original set of charges. Those allegations involve four women and relate to incidents that are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005. The trial concerning those charges is currently set to begin on June 3, 2026. Brand will remain on conditional bail until the proceedings commence.

Police say investigation remains ongoing

Addressing the new charges, Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Tariq Farooqi said, “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

Farooqi added that the Met’s investigation “remains ongoing,” and encouraged anyone affected by the case or in possession of relevant information to come forward. The inquiry was first launched after police received several allegations in the wake of a major exposé published in 2023.

That investigation followed reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary series and The Sunday Times, which together detailed multiple allegations against Brand. The 2023 exposé accused him of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.” A representative for the programme said at the time that “Five women, four of whom asked to remain anonymous, agreed to share their stories of serious sexual allegations in the program.”

Since the allegations became public, Brand has largely shifted away from mainstream entertainment and media. Just months after the exposé aired, he announced that he had converted to Christianity and has since spoken frequently about his faith. Over the past year, he has appeared at several public events in the United States, including occasions where he prayed on stage alongside figures such as Tucker Carlson and later Jordan Petersen.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: December 24, 2025, 04:27 IST

News movies hollywood Russell Brand Hit With New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges; Court Appearance Set