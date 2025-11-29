Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 08:30 IST

ZEE5 releases Saali Mohabbat trailer, a tense whodunnit directed by Tisca Chopra, starring Radhika Apte as Smita in Fursatgarh after a shocking double murder.

A still from the trailer.

ZEE5 has unveiled the first trailer of Saali Mohabbat, introducing viewers to a tense whodunnit that also marks Tisca Chopra’s debut as a feature-film director. The original film will premiere on the platform on December 12.

Backed by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, Saali Mohabbat brings together a strong lineup of performers including Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena and Sauraseni Maitra.

At the centre of the narrative is Smita, played by Apte, who leads an isolated and uneventful life in the cold, sleepy town of Fursatgarh. Her world changes dramatically when a double murder shocks the community.

According to the official logline, “But everything fractures when a shocking double murder shatters the town’s peace. As hidden tensions and motives rise to the surface, it becomes clear that things are not as simple or uncomplicated as they once seemed.

“Amid the deepening investigation, Smita is pulled out of her cocoon and into the swirl of suspicion alongside many other potential suspects. Forced into the open, she must confront not only the mysteries unraveling around her but also fight to preserve her own sense of peace and sanity.”

Apte said the trailer effectively conveys the stillness and inner conflict that shape her character. “Playing Smita meant sitting with emotions that aren’t always easy to define. Tisca’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength. Smita may appear reserved, but she shouldn’t be provoked—never underestimate the power of a quiet woman,” she said.

Divyenndu described the film as one rooted in subtle emotion and tension. “Working on Saali Mohabbat meant stepping into discomfort and trusting the truth of the story. Tisca creates an atmosphere where silences speak louder than words,” he added.

