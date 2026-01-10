Saba Azad Has A Special Wish For Hrithik Roshan On His 52nd Birthday | See Here | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Along with her heartfelt note, Saba Azad also shared unseen pictures with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan, widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and magnetic stars, is celebrating his 52nd birthday on January 10. Hrithik Roshan’s loved ones and family members are taking to social media to pen heartfelt notes for the actor. Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, also shared unseen photos and wrote a special wish.

Saba Azad wrote on Instagram, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year, I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you ♥️.”

Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, wrote, “Happy birthday to my Duggu, my rock! So grateful you’re in my life 🌈 Proud of the incredible person you are and all you’ve achieved 💪 Wishing you strength to conquer dreams, peace to calm your soul and carries you through, good health, prosperity and peace in all moments ✨ May the wings of your kindness soar high 🪽.”

She added, “You’re my forever inspiration and cheerleader 😇 May your year be filled with love, laughter, adventure and all your heart’s desires 🎁I don’t just celebrate your birthday today… I celebrate your existence. Always rooting for you, Duggu. Shine brighter 🌞 Love you @hrithikroshan🩷 Sending big hugs 🥰.” Meanwhile, Hrithik’s dad, Rakesh Roshan, wrote, “Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! ❤️”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is busy with Krrish 4. The upcoming film has been in the works for years, and this time Hrithik is taking the director’s seat. Krrish 4 will be made in association with Yash Raj Films, though Hrithik’s last big YRF project, War 2, didn’t hit the mark at the box office.

The franchise started with Koi Mil Gaya, where Hrithik’s character gains powers from an alien named Jadoo, which is later passed on to his son Krishna Mehra in Krrish. Over the years, the films have become a defining part of Bollywood superhero lore.

Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik has teamed up with Hombale Films, known for Kantara, for a new project described as “a tale of grit, grandeur and glory… where intensity meets imagination, and the Big Bang begins”.

First Published:

January 10, 2026, 21:06 IST

