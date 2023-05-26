Sachin Pilgaonkar On Saying Goodbye To Acting: ‘Cannot Even Think’

Actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar has carved a niche for himself in the Marathi and Hindi film industry. Over the past many decades, his experience in the cinema world has enabled him to deliver some noteworthy films. But you would be wrong to assume that Sachin Pilgaonkar is now ready to bid adieu to his glorious acting career.

The 65-year-old, who debuted in films as a child actor, has revealed that he has no desire to quit acting anytime soon. While on a promotional spree for his third season of City Of Dreams, the veteran actor opined that actors don’t have an “expiry date”.

Elaborating on the topic, Sachin Pilgaonkar drew comparisons between aged whiskey and an actor’s career. He said that neither comes with an expiry tag. “I say this while giving respect to both, the statement isn’t derogatory at all,” he clarified. The actor added that according to him there was no harm in letting some things stay the way they are unless one does not “overkill or impose” themselves on that particular thing. To conclude, Sachin said, “A person like me cannot even think of retirement”.

Even at the age of 65, Sachin shared that he also harbours the habit to be on the lookout for landmark films that satisfies his quest for starring in content-driven projects. The actor revealed that his 2015 Marathi film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali made him feel at the top of his career. But soon after, when he got the opportunity to star in City Of Dreams, Sachin thought it to be the “bigger game changer” for him.

Sachin Pilgaonkar started his journey as a child actor in the 1963 black-and-white Marathi film Ha Majha Marg Ekla. He was just 5 years old at that time. Later on, Sachin Pilgaonkar showed his acting prowess in films including Nadiya Ke Paar, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Balika Vadhu, and Geet Gaata Chal, among others.

After the first two seasons received a good response from the masses, City Of Dreams has now arrived with the third season on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar today, May 26. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the crime-thriller is bankrolled collaboratively by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies.