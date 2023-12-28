Saif Ali Khan CAUGHT On Camera ‘Arguing’ With His Staff At Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan allegedly arguing with his staff member at the Mumbai airport has surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, a visibly “agitated” Saif is seen putting his hand on his male staff’s shoulder while asking him multiple questions at one of the entry gates of Mumbai airport. Kareena Kapoor, who was already inside the airport, came out after seeing her actor-husband allegedly arguing with their employee.

The video has spread like wildfire on Reddit, with netizens criticising Saif for his alleged “rude” behaviour with his employee. One user wrote, “I don’t think Saif is wrong if the employee made a mistake but as I say there is a time and place to reprimand your employee. And even if you’re reprimanding your employees, you should NOT touch them physically. I don’t care if you’re trying to explain the situation or mistake they made.” Another one said, “There was this other incident where he threatened to slap his driver if he didn’t roll the window up… it went viral too.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday headed out for a vacation with their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan ahead of Christmas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan back in 2012 after dating him for a few years. During their courtship period, the couple starred in the 2009 film Kurbaan. Recently, the actress recalled filming a sex scene with Saif in the movie.

At the recent rountable conversation, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra asked Kareena about the steamy intimate scene between her and Saif. Kareena laughed and cheekily added, “But we were already dating. We were auditioning. So that worked out well.”

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She also has The Crew with Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in her kitty. The film is releasing next year and is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor. The actress also made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan this year on Netflix.