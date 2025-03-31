Saif Ali Khan Celebrates Eid With Wife Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Saba | See Photos

Last Updated: March 31, 2025, 16:47 IST

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shared glimpses of their intimate Eid celebrations. Saif hosted a lunch, and the family posed in traditional attire.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shared glimpses of their intimate Eid celebrations with the family. Dressed in comfy traditional attires, the family posed for mandatory Eid pictures and spread festive cheer. In the caption, Saba thanked Saif for the beautiful Eid lunch that he hosted at his house.

Saif wore a comfy ivory kurta and pyjama set. Kareena also wore a salwar kurta with dupatta. While Soha and Kunal opted for comfy clothing, Saba opted for some glam dressing for their Eid lunch. “Eid moments. Family Matters most. Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too,” wrote Saba, while sharing her precious family moments like every year. Take a look at the photos here:

Later, Saif Ali Khan was papped on sets. Looking regal in a bandhgala-pyjama set, the actor did his usual adaab, greeting paparazzi on Eid with a bright smile and quickly walked inside his vanity van. Fans in the comment section couldn’t stop gushing over the actor’s charm. Take a look at the video here:

It’s good to see that things are steadily moving towards normalcy for the Pataudi family. For the unversed, Saif was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai house in the early hours of January 16. Around 2 am, the actor reportedly heard noises from Jeh’s room, where a female employee was being attacked. When Saif intervened, a violent altercation ensued, leaving both him and the employee injured. The intruder stabbed Saif six times on the neck before fleeing the spot. The Bollywood star was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent a surgery to remove a piece of the knife and repair the leaking fluid. The actor was discharged on January 21.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Netflix film Jewel Thief, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The film releases on April 25.