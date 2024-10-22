Saif Ali Khan Joins Sharmila Tagore for Family Date; Kunal Protects Mom-in-law from Crowd | Watch

The Pataudi family had a charming movie night, and their presence didn’t go unnoticed by fans and photographers. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, known for her grace and elegance, was accompanied by her children, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, as well as her son-in-law, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Saba Pataudi. The family was seen exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai, spending quality time together.

In a clip shared on social media by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Sharmila Tagore looked stunning in a black and white saree, showcasing her timeless beauty. She walked out of the venue holding hands with her daughter Soha. However, when it came to navigating the crowd, Sharmila was quick to pull Kunal Kemmu forward to help her through. Kunal, dressed in a casual white outfit, took the lead and gently escorted his mother-in-law to her car.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, known for his charming persona, sported a dashing all-black attire. The actor, currently riding high on the success of his films, paused to interact with a young fan, posing for pictures before making his way to his car. The Pataudi family, despite their busy schedules, always makes time for family bonding, and their outing sparked excitement among fans and media alike.

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for his role in the upcoming Race 4, which is set to go on floors in 2025. Reports suggest that he may be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in a thrilling face-off, where both actors are expected to play characters with shades of grey. The film promises to be an exciting addition to the popular Race franchise, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation for this action-packed venture.

As for Sharmila Tagore, the actress remains a beloved figure in Bollywood, known for her iconic roles and contribution to Indian cinema. Despite her rare public appearances, she continues to captivate audiences with her poise and presence. Her most recent film was Disney+ Hotstar original “Gulmohar” (2023).