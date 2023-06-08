বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Saif Ali Khan’s Star-Lord Series From Marvel’s Wastelander To Stream From June 28

জুন ৮, ২০২৩ ১০:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
saif ali khan


Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 21:31 IST

Saif Ali Khan's audio series will be released on June 28.

Saif Ali Khan’s audio series will be released on June 28.

Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, and Anangsha Biswas as The Collector.

Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited audio series Star-Lord is all set to release this month. The makers recently released the season trailer. The trailer introduces us to Star-Lord, the charismatic leader of a ragtag crew, who faces new and familiar challenges while bringing his trademark wit and daring to the audio format. The series will be releasing on June 28.

Uncover secrets, unlock thrilling action sequences, and delve into the complex character dynamics as the story unfolds across the immersive soundscape of an audio series. With an all-star voice cast and captivating storytelling, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord delivers an audio experience like no other.

The extraordinary cast assembled for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; This is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

Coming back to Saif Ali Khan, he was last seen in Vikram Vedha sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

Source link

Saif Ali Khan's Star-Lord Series From Marvel's Wastelander To Stream From June 28
