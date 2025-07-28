Saiyaara Box Office Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Film Makes A Whopping Rs 30 Cr On Second Sunday | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 28, 2025, 07:31 IST

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide in nine days. On day 10, it earned Rs 30 crore in India.

Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have officially arrived. Their debut film Saiyaara is proving to be a box office beast, and it’s doing what most romantic dramas rarely manage — pulling massive crowds and raking in serious money. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in just nine days, making it one of the biggest box office stories of 2025.

According to early estimates as quoted by trade tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned around Rs 30 crore (India net) on its tenth day, that is Sunday. With strong word of mouth and no real competition at the moment, the film’s theatrical run is expected to continue at full throttle into the coming week.

On Day 10, the film’s Hindi (2D) occupancy rates remained solid across the board: morning shows clocked in at 23.21%, afternoon at 56.38%, and evening shows peaked at 63.46%. The numbers are strong, and the audience interest shows no signs of slowing down.

At this pace, Saiyaara could soon surpass the lifetime collection of Kabir Singh (Rs 377 crore) — which would make it the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time (non-inflation-adjusted). All eyes are now on how it performs in its second full week.

Meanwhile, a report by The Times of India revealed that the makers have closed a deal with streaming giant Netflix for the film’s OTT release. However, owing to the film’s ongoing theatrical momentum, the digital premiere has been delayed. Saiyaara is now expected to debut on Netflix around Diwali, offering audiences a festive treat later in the year.

Saiyaara is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday and also stars Aneet Padda in a leading role. Loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who finds an unexpected emotional connection with Vaani Batra, a quiet and introspective poet. Released on 18 July 2025, the film opened to largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Praise was particularly directed at the performances of Panday and Padda, Suri’s sensitive direction, and the soul-stirring soundtrack.

