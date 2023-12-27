 Buy cheap website traffic
২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Salaar Director Prashanth Neel Opens Up About Violent Scenes In Prabhas Starrer: ‘It Comes When…’

ডিসেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩
fotojet 2023 12 01t151254.623 2023 12 83c7eb8d8052244a3f3c6fef8aa149e7


Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar.

Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar.

Salaar director said that mass movies come with a tag of violence but it is not a necessity.

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film’s trailer was finally released recently and fans went gaga over it, especially Prabhas’ action scenes. They are eagerly waiting for its release and are curious to know how much violence there is in the film, especially after Prabhas recently called it his most violent film.

Speaking to ETimes, the filmmaker said, “The violence comes only with the emotion. There is no necessity for violence, just for the sake of violence. I know mass movies sell. And mass movies come with a tag of violence behind it. The more violence it has, the more mass it is.”

“So if Salaar is going to be a mass movie, then it is only because it has an emotion behind it. And the violence comes in only because of that emotion. So we strictly have restricted ourselves to the emotion of the movie. And whatever the emotion has required us to do, only so much violence we have shown,” he said.

The filmmaker also spoke about ‘courting’ Prabhas for the film. “That was about 4 months, we’ve had drinks a few times. Everybody is reserved and you have to live through a couple of years in the making of the film with an actor on a daily basis. And if you don’t have a rapport with them, you are not going to see that on screen, your chemistry starts off-screen. With Yash, we have a friendship that is going to last a lifetime,” he said.

Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The film is said to be an emotional journey of two brothers. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence and battle scenes. As such, it has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board.

