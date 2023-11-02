Salaar Part 1: Prabhas’s Film Promises To Be Big On Action, 750 Different Vehicles Were Procured For Shoot

The recently unveiled teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left movie enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, providing a tantalizing sneak peek into a world brimming with exhilarating action. Eagerly awaited by audiences, the film is generating a buzz for its impending theatrical release. Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, the film is definitely going to be the most violent film ever made and the grand arrangements of the team to create its international-level action, says it all.

The source close to production informed, “Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks, trucks, etc were procured for the shoot of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie”.

The scale and ambition of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been making headlines, and for good reason. The film is poised to redefine the standards of cinematic grandeur. Prashanth Neel is an expert in action sequences with heavy weapons. He has time and again shown that in the KGF series. One of the most iconic action sequences of the Indian film industry was Yash’s raid of a police station with a heavy machine gun. Hence, the anticipation amongst the audience for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is high. Moreover, with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the world will witness the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time.

As per reports, the movie will be a revenge thriller with high-level action sequences. The story is about a gangster’s condition of taking on a criminal squad to fulfil the promise he made to his dying friend. Shruti Hassan will be seen opposite Prabhas playing the lead female and Malayalam superstar Prithvi Raj Sukumaran will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The second part of the movie is expected to be released within six months i.e., April 2024. The date of part two will be announced on the day of Salaar release. The director stated that the shooting of part two is already completed and is left to work on the dubbing and post-production parts.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.