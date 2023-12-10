রবিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran Completes Dubbing Of Prabhas’s Film In All Languages, Says ‘Deva And Vardha Will…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 12 08t165841.589 2023 12 5fa68f9c648527c62953a7f956c4b284


The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

The most-awaited film of the year Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is heading towards its release soon and the anticipation for the film is rising at the fever pitch. The recently released trailer arrived as a storm and made history by attaining 150 million views in all combined languages. Amid all this, Prithviraj Sukumaran has come to raise excitement while sharing an update of his completing the dubbing for the film in all 5 different languages, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has arrived with an exhilarating update of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Taking to his social media, the actor shared his picture from the dubbing studio as he completed the dubbing of the film. He further expressed his excitement about dubbing the film in 5 different languages, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam and wrote the caption

“#Salaar Final dubbing corrections done. I have had the privilege of lending my own voice for all my characters across various languages I’ve worked in over the years. I have even dubbed for some of my characters in multiple languages. But to be dubbing for the same character, in the same film in 5 different languages is a first for me. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and of course Malayalam. And what a film to do it for! Deva and Varadha will meet you in theatres across the world on the 22nd of December 2023! ”

The trailer is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action superstar, Prabhas, come together. Moreover, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Social media 800x420
‘সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যম অপরাধের ক্ষেত্র তৈরি করছে’
বাংলাদেশ
1702229238 photo
Rain washes out first India vs South Africa T20I in Durban | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Manna 800x420
‘দমন-পীড়ন করে মানবাধিকারের সর্বোচ্চ লঙ্ঘন ঘটিয়েছে সরকার’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 12 08t165841.589 2023 12 5fa68f9c648527c62953a7f956c4b284 16x9
Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran Completes Dubbing Of Prabhas’s Film In All Languages, Says ‘Deva And Vardha Will…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
TCAB News Pic 7 copy

ইভ্যালির গ্রাহকরা যেন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত না হয় তা নিশ্চিত করতে হবে: টিক্যাব

 wm Hezbollah

মন্ত্রিসভার বৈঠক আর বয়কট করবে না হিজবুল্লাহ

 newyork bg samakal 6150092241966

নিউইয়র্কে ‘চিরঞ্জীব মুজিব’ চলচ্চিত্রের প্রদর্শনী

 ajkerdeal job ecommerce barta

আজকের ডিলে চাকরির সুযোগ

 wm Gaza 25.10.2023 800x420

গাজায় প্রতিদিন ৪০০ শিশু নিহত বা আহত হচ্ছে: ইউনিসেফ

 wm GM Kader

জিয়াউদ্দিন আহমেদ বাবলু ছিলেন গণমানুষের কণ্ঠস্বর: জিএম কাদের

 akshya 166796761516x9

Akshay Kumar Leaves Netizens Curious As He Drops Hints On ‘Doing Something New’; Watch Video

 exim bank

বোনাস বিওতে পাঠিয়েছে এক্সিম ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 body massage 166238464416x9

৫০-এও ৩৫ এর ছোঁয়া, শরীরের বিশেষ অংশের যত্ন নিন আজ থেকেই, ম্যাজিকও হার মানবে

 canada

[১] কানাডায় চট্টগ্রাম কলেজ এলামনাই এসোসিয়েশনের তিন প্রজন্মের মিলনমেলা